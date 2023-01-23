A GROUP set up to maintain links between Scotland and the EU faces being banned this year in the wake of a major corruption scandal.
The European Friends of Scotland, which is based at the Scottish Government’s Brussels Office in Scotland House, is among unofficial “friendship groups” with non EU countries which may be prohibited as MEPs consider tightening up ethics rules.
According to the Scottish Government's website, the Brussels Office provides a secretariat function to support the running of the group.
READ MORE: 'Long queues after new EU checks may stir UK anti-Brexit mood'
The move follows efforts by the European Parliament to strengthen its whistleblower protection systems and conduct a full review of all recent legislation, as it responds to the corruption investigation linked to football World Cup host Qatar.
Scottish based EU expert Anthony Salamone said: "The banning of the European Friends of Scotland group would cut off an important avenue for the Scottish government to engage with EU decision-makers.
"This episode demonstrates that Scotland, regardless of its pro-EU sentiment, is subject to the internal politics of the EU – in this case, the European Parliament's efforts to shore up its own reputation. It is also a reminder that sentiment alone counts for little when it comes to Scotland's relationships with the EU."
There is no suggestion of wrong doing by the European Friends of Scotland or any of its members.
READ MORE: 'Ministers will make EU re-entry harder by not aligning with Brussels'
Under a package of proposals MEPs' financial interests will be scrutinised and a new regime to track all meetings with third-country representatives is being considered.
The measures have been set out by Roberta Metsola, president of the parliament, with the reforms due to be brought in this year.
Belgian police have charged four people, including Greek MEP Eva Kaili, after raids at politicians’ homes uncovered about €1.5mn in cash, allegedly part of a bribery campaign by Doha.
Ms Metsola told the EU’s 27 leaders last month that she would overhaul the parliament’s regulations to ensure the chamber was “not for sale to foreign actors that seek to undermine us”.
READ MORE: Lawyers examine assisted dying plan to avoid gender bill style clash
“This will include the strengthening of the parliament’s whistleblower protection systems, a ban on all unofficial friendships groups, a review of the policing of our code of conduct rules and a complete and in-depth look of how we interact with third countries,” she told reporters.
MEPs from the centre-right, liberal and centre-left groups told the Financial Times last year that they had been approached by Qataris through the Qatar-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group in Brussels. The group co-operates with the Qatari embassy in Brussels.
The Scottish Government website states: "The European Friends of Scotland friendship group serves as an informal network of MEPs representing different political groups of the European Parliament with the objective of helping to facilitate dialogue on specific areas of mutual interest, and to ensure as close a relationship as possible between Scotland and the EU now that the UK has left the European Union.
Read more: Investigation ordered into Nadhim Zahawi's tax dealings as chancellor
"The UK’s departure from the EU means that Scotland is no longer represented in the European Parliament. Scotland remains committed to maintaining and developing a positive relationship with our European friends and partners. Given the European and global challenges we all face, close links between the European Parliament and Scotland are important as we work together to tackle crises such as the climate emergency. This group is neutral in regard to Scotland’s constitutional status within the UK and the UK’s future relationship with the EU."
It says that the aims of the group are:
- Promoting stronger economic, social and cultural relations between the EU and Scotland
- Encouraging cooperation and understanding in key areas that relate to both the EU and Scotland such as climate change, the green deal, wellbeing economy, international development/SDGs, the Arctic, etc. and the future EU-UK relationship
- Helping to maintain links between elected Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) and MEPs
- Facilitating links between the EU and Scottish Civil Society
It adds: "This will remain an open forum where MEPs, representatives of other European institutions, NGOs, and third sector organisations, in Brussels can meet with MSPs, NGOs, third sector organisations from Scotland and Scottish Ministers where appropriate."
Around three of four meetings of the European Friends of Scotland group are held annually, according to the Scottish Government which says that they can be on any topic related to Scotland and Europe based on suggestions from members or with the consent of members or based on suggestions from the Secretariat.
Read more: Man behind £660k SNP 'fraud' probe complains about slow progress
"Activities will seek to facilitate and highlight the ongoing links between Scotland and the EU," it adds.
"An important role of the group will be to facilitate contacts with MSPs from all political parties after the UK has left the EU.
"The Culture, Tourism, Europe and External Relations Committee of the Scottish Parliament will be the primary contact for MEPs wishing to reach out to MSPs if they are to visit the Scottish Parliament. The group will also help where possible when MSPs visit the European Parliament."
The Scottish Government lists the following MEPs as members of European Friends of Scotland:
Andris Ameriks, Latvia
Rasmus Andresen, Germany
Erik Bergkvist, Sweden
Vlad-Marius Botoş, Romania
Udo Bullmann, Germany
Asger Christensen, Denmark
Toni Comín, Spain
Corina Cretu, Romania
Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, France
Pascal Durand, France
Cyrus Engerer, Malta
Frances Fitzgerald, Ireland
Gianna Gancia, Italy
Christophe Grudler, France
Hannes Heide, Austria
Eero Heinaluoma, Finland
Danuta Hübner, Poland
Sophia In’ t Veld, Netherlands
Marina Kaljurand, Estonia
Pierre Karleskind, France
Manolis Kefalogiannis, Greece
Łukasz Kohut, Poland
Petros Kokkalis, Greece
Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, Finland
Nathalie Loiseau, France
David McAllister, Germany
Tilly Metz, Luxembourg
Niklas Nienass, Germany
Jan-Christoph Oetjen, Germany
Urmas Paet, Estonia
Clara Ponsati, Spain
Carles Puigdemont, Spain
Terry Reintke, Germany
Diana Riba i Giner, Spain
Manuela Ripa, Germany
Nacho Sánchez Amor, Spain
Michaela Šojdrová, Czechia
Jordi Solé, Spain
Nils Torvalds, Finland
István Ujhelyi, Hungary
Kathleen Van Brempt, Belgium
Loránt Vincze, Romania
Sarah Wiener, Austria
Željana Zovko, Croatia
Outlining the new ethics proposals Ms Metsola added: “We will look into everything. We will look into any undue pressure and any undue influence that we see that takes place.”
READ MORE: Tories to seek release of ministerial legal advice on gender bill
The response would also include a “thorough review” of the declaration of financial interests by all of the chamber’s 705 members, Ms Metsola said.
She also proposed “a new mandatory transparency register of all meetings with any third country actor”.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Ministers support President Metsola’s swift response and robust plan of action to root out corruption and protect the standing of the European Parliament.
"The Scottish Government is closely monitoring the situation and will consider any emerging decisions or guidance once this is available. Through the Scottish Government’s International Network work will continue to develop, maintain and enhance relationships with the European Union to ensure Scotland’s interests are represented in Europe.”
The European Parliament have been approached for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel