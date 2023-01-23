Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed she is yet to make up her mind on whether to support the latest attempt to bring forward assisted dying legislation at Holyrood.
Scottish LibDems MSP Liam McArthur plans to introduce a Member’s Bill which would legalise assisted dying for people who are terminally ill.
It will be the third time an attempt has been made at Holyrood for such legislation to be passed.
Mc McArthur has insisted his proposals have cross-party support.
But the First Minister told journalists she is still wrestling with whether the legislation would be the right thing to support.
She said her views on the matter had changed over time and are not yet finalised.
The First Minister said: “I have always been worried about, and not previously been adequately assured in my own mind (of), the ability to have sufficient safeguards that – even if only in a very small number of cases – would guard against potential abuse of a system like that.
“So that’s always been my difficulty.”
She said testimony by those who had terminal illnesses, as well as their close family members, had influenced her view on the issue.
The First Minister said: “I will consider very, very carefully all of these issues before I come to a final view – which I haven’t yet arrived at.”
The First Minister was responding to an article from the moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland, who opposed changing the current law.
Writing in The Scotsman, the Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields said he was “very concerned” about any change in this area.
Dr Greenshields said the Church’s opposition was based on a point of faith, and he was worried assisted dying would lead to society taking a more “utilitarian” approach to older people and those with disabilities.
He wrote: “Given the pressure on healthcare resources, we are also very concerned that assisted dying could be seen as providing an opportunity for cost-saving.”
But the First Minister said: “I don’t believe it would ever be something that would be seen as a cost-saving.”
