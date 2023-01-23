The head of the UK's leading business organisation has called for urgent government action to spur growth, including taking a "pragmatic" view on post-Brexit immigration policies.
In a speech earlier today at University College London, CBI director general Tony Danker said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must act now to boost green investment, fix a lack of workers and avoid chaos over post-Brexit rules. Reforms should include big changes to welfare and child care to get more people back into work.
"When it comes to labour market activity we will have to be much bolder than we are planning, because we start with one hand tied behind out back," Mr Danker said. "The government don't want to use immigration to fill vital shortages.
"In which case - I understand that in politics - but it means that our policies on long-term sickness, on benefits and incentives, and on child care and on training - all these policies that that boost labour supply have to be twice as bold as other countries."
He added:"On immigration itself, surely we have to be pragmatic.
"Britain doesn't need to go without fruit pickers, warehouse operatives, and welders on a point of principle, it just needs politicians to do in public what they all admit is needed in private: immigration that is fixed and short-term, eases shortages, and buys us the time to get our labour market balanced again."
