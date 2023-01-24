A warning has been issued that a tripling of transgender hate crimes reported to police has been “fuelled by a cynical campaign of vicious lies” over Scotland's gender recognition reforms.

New statistics published by the Scottish Government have revealed that the number of hate crimes recorded against transgender people has soared by 68 per cent from 2020/21 to 2021/22 and has increased more than threefold over a seven-year period.

According to the statistics, hate crimes where transgender was the aggravator has jumped from 53 in 2014/15 to 110 in 2021/21 and 185 in 2021/22.

The total number of hate crimes has increased slightly over the space of 12 months from 6,720 recorded in 2020/21 to 6,927 for 2021/22.

Hate crimes against people due to their sexual orientation has also risen from 1,110 in 2014/15 to 1,683 in 2021/21 and 1,855 in 2021/22.

The number of hate crimes targeting disabled people has also climbed over the years, moving from 269 in 2016/17 to 435 in 2020/2021 and 552 in 2021/2022.

The most common aggrevator for recorded hate crimes, race, has seen a slight decrease from 5,178 incidents in 2014/15 to 4,316 in 2020/21 and 4,263 in 2021/22.

An MSP has warned that the toxic debate around gender recognition for trans people in Scotland has led to more transgender people being targeted.

Greens equalities spokesperson, Maggie Chapman, said: "We should all be angry about the appalling increase in transphobic incidents in Scotland.

“This awful rise must also not be viewed out of context. It has been fuelled by a cynical campaign of vicious lies and smears spread about our trans siblings.

"Much of it has been whipped-up and encouraged by powerful voices, such as those with significant public platforms and those in the UK government who want to distract from their own failings.”

She added: "This abusive behaviour must never be normalised. Prejudice and bigotry ruin lives. Behind every one of these crimes is a real person who has been attacked just for being who they are.

"My heart goes out every single person who has been targeted and abused. I stand in solidarity with them and their friends and allies. This poisonous transphobia has absolutely no place in a modern and progressive Scotland."

According to the study, 27% of transphobic hate crimes were carried out online, 28% took place in public and 23% took place at a private property. The vast majority of transgender identity aggravated hate crimes were reported to the police by the victim.

In almost 90% of transgender identity aggravated hate crimes in 2021/22, the perpetrator should prejudice towards those from the transgender community based on “words used, action taken or perceptions of the victim”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.