Alister Jack has confirmed that he has snubbed his second invitation to give evidence to a Holyrood committee over his decision to block Scotland's gender recognition reforms.

Under the plans, Scotland would remove the need for trans people to require a gender dysphoria diagnosis to obtain a gender recognition certificate with a move to a system of self-ID.

The legislation would also lower the age limit to 16.

But Mr Jack said the UK Government has moved to block the legislation becoming law over concerns it infringes of UK-wide legislation such as the Equalities Act.

UK ministers have also raised concerns about two parallel gender recognition systems being in operation across the UK, despite it being a devolved matter.

The Scottish Secretary has claimed that he does not think answering questions of Holyrood's Consitution Committee would be "appropriate" in case court action is taken on the matter.

Last week, he snubbed an appearance at Holyrood's Equalities Committee, claiming that But he has confirmed he "won't be speaking to the Equalities Committee" because "my job is constitutional".

Instead, he recommended UK equalities minister Kemi Badenoch take his place, but she also turned down the invitation.

In a letter to the Constitution Committee after a second invitation to apepar before MSPs, Mr Jack said that "in light of the First Minister’s view that this matter will 'inevitably end up in court' I do not believe it would be appropriate to attend at this time".

More to follow.