EDUCATION Secretary Shirley Anne Somerville is set to block Scotland's councils from cutting teacher numbers, according to reports.
Last week it emerged that cash-strapped Glasgow City Council had drawn up plans to slash 800 teaching positions and close primary schools early on Fridays in a bid to deal with a £68 million funding black hole.
Edinburgh has said it is not actively considering a cut in teachers but that “all options” are being looked at.
Midlothian has published proposals to cut 174 teachers.
In their 2021 election manifesto, the SNP promised to increase teacher numbers by at least 3,500 before the end of the parliamentary session.
Funding has been provided to councils to fund this pledge.
According to reports in the BBC and the Times, the Scottish Government could penalise local authorities that fail to recruit more teachers.
Councils will likely oppose any attempt by ministers to direct their spending.
At her press conference on Monday, the First Minister said that she respected the "autonomy of councils" but that she expected the funding allocated additional teachers "to be used for that purpose."
“We have a manifesto commitment to more teachers that will inevitably be phased over the lifetime of this parliament, and that funding was about supporting that,” she said.
Responding to the reports, Ms Somerville said: “We have very clear commitments to improve Scottish education.
“Ministers are firm in their views that Scottish education would not be improved by having fewer teachers or less time in school.”
Stephen McCabe, the leader of Inverclyde Council's Labour group said the blame for the cuts lay with the Scottish Government.
He said: "Maybe if she didn't cut Councils' funding by £1bn we wouldn't need to cut teaching posts or any other posts for that matter. The local government funding crisis is of her making."
