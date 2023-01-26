A woman who was ejected from Holyrood for ‘flashing’ MSPs during the gender recognition reforms debate is standing for election.

Elaine Miller, who protested against the legislation that was overwhelmingly passed by the Scottish Parliament last month, carried out a demonstration in the Holyrood chamber by attaching a pubic wig to her tights.

During her protest, she shouted, “if you are not going to be decent, I am going to be indecent.”

A police investigation was launched following complaints about the incident, but was later dropped. Police Scotland said that "no criminality was established".

Read more: Shona Robison blasts Alister Jack's 'flat refusal to engage' over GRR

As first reported by Holyrood magazine, Ms Miller has now put herself forward to stand in a council by-election in Edinburgh.

The election will take place in March and was triggered by the resignation of former lord provost Frank Ross, who fell out with many of his SNP colleagues at City Chambers.

Read more: Holyrood authorities probe Tory MSP for filming public gallery protest

Ms Miller is hoping to be elected in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward as an independent candidate.

Speaking to Holyrood, Ms Miller, a comic and physiotherapist, said she was “not a career politician”.

She added: “But I do believe that Corstorphine/Murrayfield needs a strong local champion, one unafraid to stand up to vested interests and speak out for everyone.

“That is why I am standing for election."