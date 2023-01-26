A woman who was ejected from Holyrood for ‘flashing’ MSPs during the gender recognition reforms debate is standing for election.
Elaine Miller, who protested against the legislation that was overwhelmingly passed by the Scottish Parliament last month, carried out a demonstration in the Holyrood chamber by attaching a pubic wig to her tights.
During her protest, she shouted, “if you are not going to be decent, I am going to be indecent.”
A police investigation was launched following complaints about the incident, but was later dropped. Police Scotland said that "no criminality was established".
Read more: Shona Robison blasts Alister Jack's 'flat refusal to engage' over GRR
As first reported by Holyrood magazine, Ms Miller has now put herself forward to stand in a council by-election in Edinburgh.
The election will take place in March and was triggered by the resignation of former lord provost Frank Ross, who fell out with many of his SNP colleagues at City Chambers.
Read more: Holyrood authorities probe Tory MSP for filming public gallery protest
Ms Miller is hoping to be elected in the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward as an independent candidate.
Speaking to Holyrood, Ms Miller, a comic and physiotherapist, said she was “not a career politician”.
She added: “But I do believe that Corstorphine/Murrayfield needs a strong local champion, one unafraid to stand up to vested interests and speak out for everyone.
“That is why I am standing for election."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel