NADHIM Zahawi has come under more pressure over his tax affairs after the head of HMRC told MPs there were “no penalties for innocent errors.”
The Tory party chair is currently under investigation by Rishi Sunak’s ethics advisor over claims he may have broken the ministerial by settling a seven-figure tax bill while he was chancellor.
The estimated £4.8 million agreement included a substantial penalty.
READ MORE: Pressure on Zahawi over million pound tax bill and penalty from HMRC
Mr Zahawi has insisted he is “confident” he has “acted properly throughout” and that there had been a “careless and not deliberate” error.
Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee - and making clear he was not talking about any individual - HMRC chief executive Jim Harra told MPs: “Carelessness is a concept in tax law.
"It can be relevant to how many back years that we can assess, can be relevant to whether someone is liable to a penalty and if so, what penalty they will be liable to for an error in their tax affairs.
“There are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs.
“So if you take reasonable care, but nevertheless make a mistake, whilst you will be liable for the tax and for interest if it’s paid late, you would not be liable for a penalty.
“But if your error was as a result of carelessness, then legislation says that a penalty could apply in those circumstances.”
READ MORE: Sunak denies being weak for not sacking Zahawi
He was what the HMRC would do if a prominent politician make a claim about their tax affairs that HMRC knows is “categorically false”.
Mr Harra said the body had a duty of confidentiality.
“As a general rule, our duty of confidentiality would mean that if a taxpayer made a public statement about their affairs which we felt we did not agree with, that would not be a matter that we would correct.
“But again, we would look at things on a case-by-case basis and decide whether in that particular case, the issue was such that it was within our functions to disclose information, but as a general rule our default is that we don’t disclose, and it can be a source of frustration for HMRC because people will brief the press or perhaps brief MPs about their tax affairs.
“We will sometimes feel it’s not the full story, but we have to deal with it on the basis of their disclosure because we’re not in a position to disclose further information.”
READ MORE: OPINION: A job too big for him and a past he cannot leave behind
Mr Zahawi is at Chequers with the Prime Minister and colleagues as part of a cabinet away day.
On Wednesday night, he took to Twitter to wish "a very happy Burns Night to all who are celebrating- especially to those in Scotland."
A number of people took to social media to point out that Robert Burns was a taxman.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel