THE cost of the Scottish child abuse inquiry has soared to almost £65 million - an increase of £13m from the end of last year, according to the latest figures published today.

The probe racked up more than £3.7 million of spending between October 1 and December 31 last year, taking the total cost to date to just under £64.65million.

At the end of 2021 the totlal cost came to £51.65million.

The independent inquiry was established by the Scottish Government in October 2015 after a long running campaign by survivors of abuse in residential and foster care.

Eight sets of findings have now been published including reports into the abuse of children in homes run by religious orders and other provides. I is due to publish its findings into abuse in boarding schools, and the abuse of children in foster care expected in the coming months.

The inquiry will take evidence on the abuse in secure accommodation later this year.

Chaired by Lady Anne Smith it is examining the abuse of children in care in Scotland, what happened, why and where abuse took place as well as the effects of abuse on children and their families and whether the organisations responsible for children in care failed in their duties.

It is also considering whether any failures have been corrected and if changes to the law, policies or procedures are needed.

A further remit is to create a national public record of the scandal and to examine how abuse affected and still affects these victims in the long term.

At the end of the inquiry Lady Smith will publish a report with recommendations and will present the report to the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament.

Last month the inquiry heard that no part of Scotland was “immune” to abuse of children in foster care over more than eight decades.

It was told of physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse, neglect and exploitation since public hearings for the foster care case study opened in May.

More than 250 witnesses gave evidence on foster care abuse, with many having the opportunity to share their experiences for the first time.

The inquiry team recovered more than 40,000 relevant documents and heard evidence from experts, local authorities, independent fostering agencies, foster carers, family members and social workers.

It was able to confirm more than 50 convictions in respect of offences against children in foster care, but said that record is incomplete.

The inquiry also heard evidence of deaths in foster care not being properly investigated by the authorities, and that fatalities were accepted as accidents.

The inquiry, which aims to raise public awareness of the abuse of children in care, is considering evidence up to December 17 2014, and which is within the living memory of any person who suffered abuse.

In September 2021, the Scottish Government apologised "unreservedly" for what was described as a "woeful and wholly avoidable" 13-year delay in setting up the public inquiry.

Lady Smith had said the government "failed to grasp" the survivors' need for justice.

They were treated as if their views were not worth listening to - just like when they were in care, she added.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told a hearing in 2020 that former First Minister Alex Salmond had opposed the inquiry being set up while he was in office.

Mr Swinney said there had been a clear division in cabinet over the issue and the inquiry was only set up after Nicola Sturgeon succeeded Mr Salmond.

The inquiry had its original terms of reference changed in 2018 at the request of Lady Smith to allow more time for it to complete its work.

Public hearings were paused at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The Scottish Government said previously said the inquiry “will continue until such time as it has completed its work and a final report can be published”.

A spokesman said it was “one of the widest ranging independent statutory public inquiries undertaken in Scotland, and is a vitally important step in recognising the harm that has been caused to survivors of abuse in care”.

He added: “Whilst the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is funded by the Scottish government it operates, like any other public inquiry, independently of government.”