Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a transgender rapist who attacked two women when she was a man will not be held in a female prison.

The First Minister told MSPs that she agreed that a rapist could not be held in a women’s prison, adding that she expected Isla Bryson to be moved from a female prison by tomorrow.

The row emerged after Ms Bryson was on Tuesday found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

It is understood she is currently being held at Cornton Vale women’s prison in Stirling while awaiting sentence for the crimes, which she committed before she began transitioning to become a woman.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross asked her “should a convicted rapist ever serve time in a women’s prison”.

In response, Ms Sturgeon said that “in general, any prisoner who poses a risk of sexual offending is segregated from other prisoners, including during any period of risk assessment”.

She added that “there is no automatic rate for a trans woman convicted of a crime to serve their sentence in a female prison, even if they have a gender recognition certificate”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Every case is subjected to rigorous individual risk assessment and as part of that the safety of other prisoners is paramount.

“I heard the chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland say this yesterday – ‘I don't see how it's possible to have a rapist within a female prison’.

“So let me be very clear, I agree with that statement.”

Turning to the case of Ms Bryson, Ms Sturgeon said that the “risk assessment is underway”.

She added: “As in all cases, the Scottish Prison Service won't wait until an assessment is completed if we think action is required more quickly.

“It would not be appropriate for me in respect of any prisoner to give details of where they are being incarcerated, but given the understandable public and parliamentary concern, in this case, I can confirm to Parliament that this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women's prison, and I hope that provides assurance to the public presiding officer, not least to the victims in this particular case.”

But Mr Ross stressed that Ms Bryson is “in segregation in a woman's prison at the moment”.

He added: This double rapist, this beast, is in a woman's prison right now.”

Mr Ross said: “We think it's wrong that a rapist is sent to a women's prison.

“We believe that a rapist having access to a woman's single-sex space is a threat.

“So given what the First Minister has just said, and given he is currently in Cornton Vale, does the First Minister believe that it's possible for our rapist to be held in a woman's prison as he is just now and not be a threat to women?”

Ms Sturgeon pointed to “the interim situation”, and said she would “be mindful of allowing the Scottish Prison Service to do the operational job and to do that properly”.

She added: “If any prisoner poses and is considered to pose a risk or give rise to any concern about sexual offending, that prisoner is segregated from other prisoners, and that applies during any period of risk assessment.”

Mr Ross claimed that “this double rapist only decided to change gender after he was charged by the police”.

He added: “It took the threat of jail for this criminal to decide to change his gender - that's not a coincidence, that is a conscious decision.

“Now the First Minister is hiding behind the Scottish Prison Service, but they are a government agency accountable to SNP ministers.

“So all this really comes down to is what ministers decide. They have the power to prevent this happening and they still have the power to change this in the first 72 hours.”

Ms Sturgeon insisted that “this prisoner is not going to be incarcerated in Cornton Vale either short term or long term”.

Mr Ross, said he had asked “three times now” where Ms Bryson was being held, adding “I’m going to ask for a fourth and final opportunity”.

He added: “where is this double rapist at the moment? Is he currently in the woman's prison here in Scotland, First Minister, yes or no?

“We have warned for months that violent criminals just like this sex offender, the absolute beast we are discussing today, will try to exploit loopholes in the law and attack and traumatise women.

“The problem as we have said all along is not trans people - the problem is violent. offenders. But now before the SNPs GRR Bill has even come into force, rapists are currently exploiting the cutting laws. We shouldn't make it any easier for them to attack women.

“Now Nicola Sturgeon has seemed to reject that the fact that he's currently there isn't a risk to women. I can't agree with that.

"So can I ask the First Minister, will she go to court and feel? Well, she personally explained to the women there who are sharing their prison with a double rapist, why on earth how our government is allowing them to be in a cell next door.”

In response, the FM said “the Scottish Prison Service is in the process of giving effect to the decision it has taken not to incarcerate this prisoner in Cornton Vale”.