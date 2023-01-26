NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed that the Scottish Government will block Scotland's councils from cutting teacher numbers.

Last week it emerged that cash-strapped Glasgow City Council had drawn up plans to slash 800 teaching positions in a bid to deal with a £68 million funding black hole.

Edinburgh had said that while it was not actively considering a cut in teachers, “all options” are being looked at.

Midlothian has also published proposals to cut 174 teachers.

In their 2021 election manifesto, the SNP promised to increase teacher numbers by at least 3,500 before the end of the parliamentary session.

Funding has been provided to councils to fund this pledge.

However, with local authorities across the country setting their budgets for next year, and facing tough spending choices, this money could be used to plug gaps in other key services.

There were reports this morning that the Scottish Government could penalise councils that do not use the funding provided to cover the costs of teaching staff.

During First Minister's Questions, the SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart asked the First Minister to "reveal what action the Scottish Government can take to protect teacher numbers."

Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood: "This government has a commitment to increase teacher numbers and indeed councils are being given additional funding specifically to deliver that.

"So it will not be acceptable to me or to the Scottish Government to see teacher numbers fall.

"I can confirm therefore, the government does intend to take steps to ensure that the funding we are providing to councils to maintain increased numbers of teachers actually delivers that outcome."

Ms Sturgeon said Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville would set out more details to Parliament in the coming days.

Councils will likely oppose any attempt by ministers to direct their spending.

Stephen McCabe, the leader of Inverclyde Council's Labour group said the blame for the cuts lay squarely with the Scottish Government.

"Maybe if she didn't cut Councils' funding by £1bn we wouldn't need to cut teaching posts or any other posts for that matter. The local government funding crisis is of her making," he tweeted.

Andrea Bradley, the General Secretary of the EIS, said the intervention was welcome.

However, she said it was "the persistent under-funding and under-resourcing of Scottish education that has led to this situation in the first place."

Ms Bradley added: "The Scottish Government needs to fund local authorities better, including a return to ring-fenced budgets for the delivery of education.

"Scotland’s young people deserve the best quality education, and that requires proper funding and investment in facilities, resources and in staff.

"Sufficient numbers of well-qualified, properly paid teachers are absolutely essential to the delivery of quality education."