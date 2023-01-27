Matt Hancock has donated just 3 per cent of his £320,000 fee for appearing on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! to charity.

Details of the payout for taking part in the jungle-based reality show were revealed in the latest update to the register of interests.

The former health secretary also registered £48,000 for his Pandemic Diaries book, the register reveals.

The previous update to the register revealed that Mr Hancock had also earned £45,000 from appearing on the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins TV show.

In the run to appearing on the show, Mr Hancock claimed he wanted to use the platform, in part, to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign.

In the end, there were just two mentions in the show's three-week run

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock told BBC News: “As well as raising the profile of his dyslexia campaign in front of 11 million viewers, Matt’s donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association.”

The MP now sits as an independent after having the Tory whip removed for taking part in the programme.

His willingness to eat camel penis and sheep vagina as Ant and Dec watched on proved something of a hit with the show's millions of viewers who voted him into third place.

However, he will not face voters in his West Suffolk constituency again.

Announcing his decision not to stand at the next election last month, Mr Hancock said he had "discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore".