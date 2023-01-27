LABOUR's coalition with the SNP in Dumfries and Galloway is set to end imminently, Anas Sarwar has said.
The two parties struck a deal in July last year following the council elections, with the leaders of both groups serving as co-leaders of the authority.
The agreement meant the Conservatives - who won the most seats - were shut out from power.
Mr Sarwar has always claimed the deal was “interim.” Though his councillors have disputed the agreement having any time frame.
In a new interview with ITV’s Representing Border, Mr Sarwar again repeated that the arrangement was "temporary."
He said: “Those negotiations are continuing and I believe change is imminent on that in terms of the negotiations in that process on the council.
“It was a temporary arrangement to get them through the process and make sure council services could continue and I think change on that is imminent.
“The local Labour group knows clearly what our position is, and we both agree that we have to be consistent with our approach throughout the election campaign and post, that we would have no formal coalitions with either the SNP or the Tories.
"They are both aware of that and they are acting to enact that policy in Dumfries and Galloway.”
Asked if he had told his councillors to pull out of the administration, he said "I think you'll see progress on that imminently."
Local Tory councillor Jackie McCamon, said the comments were proof that the current administration was "untrustworthy."
She added: "Only took 8 months. Time wasters, more importantly, wasting taxpayers' money to pay these Labour councillors ‘senior’ salaries. Grubby deal indeed."
