COUNCILS are facing a testing new 12 per cent pay demand from staff, suggesting the potential for more strikes in the coming year.
The three main local government unions today submitted a joint claim for at least £4000 more for each full-time worker in 2023/24, an average of £2.20 extra per hour.
The claim from Unison Scotland, the GMB and Unite is understood to cover around 200,000 members of the council workforce.
Wary of Scottish Government plans to cut the overall size of the public sector back to pre-pandemic levels, the unions are also seeking a no compulsory redundancy agreement.
They warned councils and the Government not to use staff “as a political football between your two organisations” as they disagreed over budgets.
The demand comes as councils are warning the Scottish Government they were not given nearly enough cash in the 2023/24 draft budget to cope with pressures on services and spiralling pay.
The council umbrella body, Cosla, the employers’ side in the pay claim, settled the 2022/23 pay claim in October.
It included a £2,000 uplift for those earning up to £20,500, and an uplift of 5% or £1,925 (whichever was larger) for those earning more, capped at £3,000.
The Scottish Joint Council pay demand for 2023/24 is for a rise of 12% or £4,000 (whichever is larger), given the retail price rate of inflation is 13.4%.
In their joint letter to Cosla, Union’s Johanna Baxter, Unite’s Wendy Dunsmore and the GMB’s Kate Greenaway, said “appropriate reward” was needed to sustain the morale of staff dealing with more work and stress in the wake of the Covid pandemic.
They said: “Inflation is currently running at 13.4% (the highest level in over four decades) and for the value of staff wages not to fall back even further, they must at least keep pace with predicted rises in the cost of living, which Treasury forecasts predict will average 10.7% for 2023.
“The Trade Unions are clear that this year’s pay settlement must not only protect workers’ pay from falling back further but should start to reverse the many years of real-terms cuts to wages through pay restoration.
“This pay claim is therefore designed to protect the lowest paid workers but also start to bring workers earnings back into line with where they should be.”
The unions said they wanted the claim settled “in a timely manner”, not seven months after the pay implementation date as has happened in the past two years, as it caused financial uncertainty for workers, while backdating rises caused “significant difficulties” with benefits.
Acknowledging the funding squeeze on councils, they said: “The economic context going into our 2023 pay negotiations is more acute than ever.
“We have supported calls for a fair funding settlement for Local Government to the Scottish Government and we will continue to press for this.
“But we must be clear – we will not tolerate our members being used as a political football between your two organisations.
“The issues they face and the services they deliver are bigger than that and they deserve better.
“If, therefore, councils can’t afford to meet the aspirations of the claim due to their underfunding and the austerity settlements for Local Government we would expect that Cosla would join with us in demanding that the Scottish Government improve the Local Government settlement so that an acceptable pay offer can be provided.
“The last year has seen intensified pressures placed on staff at the same time as greater job choices are opening up for staff in an improving labour market.
“Nonetheless, the dedication of staff has enabled Local Government to maintain the services and support it has provided to our communities throughout this unprecedented period.
“Therefore, this pay claim represents the reward staff deserve for their dedication, skill and hard work and the minimum improvement in pay needed to maintain workforce morale for delivering consistently high-quality services.”
The Scottish Government has said it is increasing the local government settlement by £570m in 2023/24, but Cosla says only around £70m of this is unallocated and genuinely available.
Cosla has been asked for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here