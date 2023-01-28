Nicola Sturgeon said she is sending Welsh First Minster Mark Drakeford “love and strength” following the news that his wife, Clare, has died suddenly.

“My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time,” Ms Sturgeon tweeted.

“On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling.

“Sending him love and strength.”

The Welsh Government announvced the death of Mrs Drakeford this afternoon, with a spokesman saying: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mr Drakeford has been First Minister of Wales since 2018.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price tweeted: “My heart is absolutely breaking for @PrifWeinidog after hearing of the sudden passing of his wife, Clare Drakeford.

"I know how close you were and there are no words to describe the pain you must be feeling. My thoughts are with you and your family. We’re all here for you Mark.”

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time.

“On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing.”