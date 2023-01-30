NICOLA Sturgeon has been urged to give an urgent statement in Holyrood tomorrow after her government was accused of creating “chaos, confusion and U-turns” over transgender prisoners.
It comes as the Scottish Government announced yesterday that there will be a temporary blanket ban on transgender people with a history of violence against women being placed in a female prison or those inmates will be moved out of a female prison if they are currently placed there.
The Scottish Conservatives will propose an amendment to the Scottish Government’s Bail and Release from Custody Bill that if approved by MPs, would introduce a permanent legal ban on violent transgender criminals being housed in women’s prisons.
Justice Secretary Keith Brown was forced into a U-turn on Sunday after a public backlash after transgender rapist Isla Bryson was being held in isolation at a female prison for attacking two women when she was a man. She has now been moved to a male prison.
It then emerged that another violent trans criminal – Tiffany Scott – had applied to be moved from a male to a female prison.
Conservative community safety spokesperson, Russell Findlay, has tabled a topical question on the matter at Holyrood tomorrow and is calling on the First Minister to address the situation.
Mr Findlay said: “After days of SNP chaos, confusion and U-turns, Nicola Sturgeon must come to parliament as a matter of urgency.
“She needs to explain her government's shambolic mess and make clear how the safety of female prisoners can be guaranteed.
“We need full transparency because the only thing clear at the moment is that the justice secretary is in complete disarray. Keith Brown was only shamed into this dramatic U-turn after a sustained public outcry over two highly dangerous criminals.
“But a ‘pause’ on criminals with a history of violence against women being housed in female prisons does not go far enough. We need a permanent ban to safeguard vulnerable female inmates.”
The Scottish Government is putting forward legislation that would reduce the number of people in Scotland’s prisons – with a shift of remand being reserved for those who pose a safety risk.
The plans would place an emphasis on remand being reserved for those who pose a risk to public safety, or those who wilfully fail to turn up for their trials - impacting the delivery of justice for victims But the Tories will seek to amend the bill to ban any violent transgender prisoners from being placed in a women-only prison.
Mr Findlay added: “The Scottish Conservatives will seek to amend the SNP’s Bail and Release from Custody Bill, which is due to come before parliament in March, in order to make this temporary ban permanent.
“The last few days have exposed Nicola Sturgeon as being completely out of touch with public opinion. Putting the rights of highly dangerous criminals ahead of those of vulnerable women is utterly perverse.
“I have also submitted a topical question seeking answers from the Scottish Government about the review of Scottish Prison Service policy on transgender criminals in the wake of the Isla Bryson scandal.
“I would also urge the SNP to take evidence from the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture who shares widespread public concerns over the safety of women prisoners.”
