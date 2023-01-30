An independent Scotland would automatically apply to rejoin the EU without the need for a new vote, the SNP Constitution, External Affairs and Culture minister has insisted.

Speaking to Holyrood magazine, Angus Robertson said that his side’s case in any future referendum would “be for Scottish independence within the European Union as a member state.”

His comments came as Nicola Sturgeon set out more details on her party’s special conference to discuss plans for a de facto referendum.

In an email to SNP members, she warned that “as a matter of principle and a prerequisite of achieving international recognition” the question would need to be “clearly put.”

In the interview, Mr Robertson said: “Scotland, 50 years on from having joined the then European Economic Community, has now endured two years of being outside the European Union, to the disbenefit of our public sector, our private sector, and our relations with our European neighbours and friends.

“I think it makes Scotland’s choice very clear, which is it is either as an independent, sovereign European Union member state with the restoration of all of the rights of citizenship that go with the right to live, work, study, trade, and much else besides, to restore that and to work with our friends elsewhere on these islands as equals, or signing up to a Brexit Britain led by the Tories, or with a now pro-Brexit Labour Party.”

Asked if there would need to be a referendum to rejoin the EU, Robertson said: “No, the referendum case will be for Scottish independence within the European Union as a member state.”

Tomorrow marks the second anniversary of the UK leaving Europe. At the referendum in 2016, Scots voted 60 per cent to 38 to remain, while the UK as a whole voted 52% to 48%.

Recent polls have suggested as many as 73% of Scots would vote to rejoin.

There are a number of questions over Scotland's ascension, including what it means for the border, trade with the rest of the UK, the length of time it will take to rejoin.

The Scottish Government is due to publish a white paper looking specifically at EU membership.

There has not been some pushback on Mr Robertson's comments from independence supporters.

“This is idiotic,” All Under One Banner tweeted. “These are two separate issues which must be decided by two separate ballots.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Salamone, a member of the Europa Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said it would “prompt mockery and concern in Brussels and national capitals.”

“A referendum is normal practice; joining the EU would happen years after statehood,” he added.

In her letter to party members, the First Minister said a referendum “remains the SNP's preferred route to establishing the will of the people of Scotland on the issue of independence.”

She said the Scottish Government “will continue all reasonable efforts to reach agreement with the UK Government on the necessary transfer of power to enable the Scottish Parliament to legislate for an independence referendum.”

Delegates at the March conference will discuss two options, the first would see the next General Election treated as a “de facto” referendum.

If more than 50% of the electorate votes for the SNP or other independence-supporting parties, that would be taken as a mandate to begin negotiations for the end of the UK.

The second option is for the vote to be taken as indicative of support for a second independence referendum. An SNP victory would be seen as a mandate to demand the transfer of powers to Holyrood to allow Scotland’s parliament to legislate for indyref2.

Ms Sturgeon insisted the Scottish Government would “continue all reasonable efforts to reach agreement with the UK Government on the necessary transfer of power to enable the Scottish Parliament to legislate for an independence referendum.”

She added: “It is important to be clear, however, both as a matter of principle and a prerequisite of achieving international recognition of our independence, that Scotland can only become independent if that is the choice of a majority of those eligible to vote and exercising their right to do so when the question is clearly put.

“This principle applies if a national election is to be the means for deciding on Scotland's constitutional future, just as it would in a referendum.

“It is also important, given that one of the arguments in favour of independence is better governance, more responsive to the needs, aspirations and values of the people of Scotland, that any election-based route to independence is fully consistent with the SNP's responsibility – sought by and given to us by the people of Scotland in 2007, 2011, 2016 and most recently in May 2021 – to govern Scotland selflessly, responsibly and to the best of our abilities.”

She said the party would consider “amendments to the motion, or alternative motions on the same subject from branches, constituencies and affiliated organisations.”

“Our intention is to allow for the maximum consideration and debate, leading to a clear Conference decision that commands unity in delivering Scotland's democratic choice,” she added.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP’s case for breaking up the UK is fanciful, and so too are its arguments on the EU.

“These remarks by Angus Robertson will convince nobody, and yet again expose an arrogance and delusion at the heart of SNP policy-making.

“The process of attempting to join the EU would be lengthy and expensive, and would have no guarantee of success.

“The benefits of being part of the UK are far more considerable than the EU, and it would not be worth Scotland losing our current union for another, all at huge cost.

“While the nationalists tie themselves in knots over the constitution, the people of Scotland have far more pressing priorities.

“They want to see a Scottish Government that focuses on what they really care about, such as the NHS, education and the cost-of-living crisis.”