THE former Westminster editor of the Daily Record is set to be the Labour candidate in Na h-Eileanan an Iar at the next general election.

Torcuil Crichton's selection looks imminent after his only rival in the race withdrew from the contest.

READ MORE: Labour suspends Glasgow selection after local party blocks candidates

Innis Montgomery told veteran journalist Michael Crick that his "employment position" had changed.

Montgomery, tells me his "employment position" - job, I assume - has changed. He's been Highlands strategic lead for Capgemini in Inverness. Labour members in the Western Isles were due to hold the selection meeting tomorrow, and will now presumably confirm Crichton's selection — @Tomorrow'sMPs (@tomorrowsmps) January 30, 2023

Party members were due to vote tomorrow.

The constituency has been held by the SNP's Angus MacNeil since 2005. He currently holds a majority of just 2,438.

Mr Crichton - who comes from Lewis - worked as the Daily Record’s reporter in the Commons for 12 years before leaving last Autumn.

He began his career on the West Highland Free Press and also worked for The Herald and The Sunday Herald.

READ MORE: Douglas Alexander 'interested' in standing again for Scottish Labour

A Labour source told the Record that the seat is ranked as one of twelve Westminster constituencies Labour could retake on current polling.

The constituency, which takes in the Outer Hebrides, has the smallest electorate in the UK, with just 20,887 voters.