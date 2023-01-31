Alyn Smith told LBC he had “nothing” to say on the issue.

The Scottish Tories said it was “astonishing and deplorable” that the SNP politician was unable to comment.

Last week, double rapist Isla Bryson was remanded to a segregation unit at the country's sole women-only facility, housed in Mr Smith’s Stirling constituency.

The 31-year-old only began identifying as a woman after being charged, and has not legally changed gender, although they are taking hormones and requesting surgery.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) took the decision to move Bryson - previously knowns as Adam Graham - to another prison on Thursday, following public outcry.

Over the weekend, the row continued when reports emerged that Tiffany Scott – previously known as Andrew Burns – would be sent to a female unit

Scott was given a lifelong restriction in 2023 because of the risk they posed to the public after admitting to stalking a 13-year-old girl by sending her letters while in prison.

On Sunday, Justice Secretary Keith Brown announced a pause on transgender prisoners with convictions for violence against women being moved to the female estate, along with an urgent review of the handling of the Bryson case.

Mr Smith - the SNP’s Europe and EU Accession spokesperson in the Commons was speaking to the broadcaster about Brexit.

The journalist then asked him about Bryson and whether “trans people who are convicted of crimes like that should be in women's jails?”

The MP looked towards an aide, before replying: “I’ve nothing to say on that.”

Finally I asked him about the issue that’s dominated headlines the last few days… pic.twitter.com/B1tPdT4IU7 — @GinaDavidson (@ginadavidsonlbc) January 31, 2023

Conservative equalities spokesperson Rachael Hamilton said: “It’s astonishing and deplorable that Alyn Smith can’t even bring himself to admit that it’s wrong for a rapist to be housed in a women’s prison.

“The fact that his constituency includes Cornton Vale, where Isla Bryson was initially sent, makes his cop-out response even worse.

“His apparent indifference to the safety of vulnerable women is shameful. Like many in the SNP, he appears to have a blind spot on what ought to be a simple issue of right and wrong.

“The public will rightly be appalled by how callous and out of touch he sounds.”

Mr Smith was criticised last year after he attacked SNP rebels for voting against the first stage of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

He told media: "We don't do SNP a la carte and if you're elected on a manifesto then you play for the jersey. I would imagine those who did not support our own government will be getting a torrid time from their constituency parties and local members soon enough."