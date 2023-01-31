In an interview on Tuesday morning, Alyn Smith said the legislation had been in the party’s manifesto.

“The SNP is a collective,” he told the BBC. “We had a rip-roaring debate within the SNP and then we reach a collective view, then it is up to any SNP candidate to defend that view.

“Do I agree with every single item of SNP policy? No, I don’t, I’ve got my doubts about some, but I stand on an SNP ticket, therefore I am obliged to defend the SNP proposition and defend the SNP position because the collective is more important than the individual.

“If you want to be an individual, stand as an individual and see how you get on. If you stand on a manifesto commitment you need to implement it and respect the mandate that you were given by your party members who you serve.”

Taking to Twitter, Ms Cherry disputed her colleague’s claim over what was and was not in the party’s manifesto at the last Holyrood election.

The document itself simply states that an incoming SNP administration would reform the Gender Recognition Act to “improve and simplify the process by which a trans person can obtain legal recognition”.

It said: “We will ensure that these changes do not affect the rights or protections that women currently have under the Equality Act.”

However, Ms Cherry said there was a difference between simplifying the process and the reforms brought in by MSPs.

The legislation - currently being blocked by the UK Government - simplifies the process for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) by removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

It also lowers the age that people can apply for a GRC, and reduces the amount of time someone will have to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months.

Ms Cherry said: “Self-identification was not promised in the SNP manifesto & our conference did not debate never mind back it. We rebels are going nowhere particularly now that events have substantiated our legitimate concerns. I hope that’s clear.

She added: “Apart from anything else many of us have resisted years of bullying. Why on Earth would we give up now?”

Nine SNP MSPs ended up rebelling over the gender recognition reforms, including Ash Regan who quit as Community Safety minister.

The others who voted against the legislation were Stephanie Callaghan, Annabelle Ewing, Fergus Ewing, Jim Fairlie, Kenny Gibson, Ruth Maguire, John Mason and Michelle Thomson.

Mr Mason told The Herald that the SNP was a "big tent."

He added: "Traditionally subjects such as assisted dying and similar have been conscience votes and a degree of latitude has been allowed.

"We can disagree with fellow members as long as we do it in a respectful way. In fact I think it is one of the strengths of the SNP that we can relate to and represent the vast majority of the people of Scotland.

“It is clear that the public as well as party members are split on Gender Recognition Reform and it is better that that variety of views is reflected among SNP MSPs.

"There are probably two extreme and opposite positions on such matters.

"If everyone acts independently and ignores party lines, that is certainly unhealthy and no decisions would ever be made.

"But the other extreme is if MSPs stop thinking for themselves and follow the current line blindly. That would not serve the public, the party, or the wider movement well at all.”