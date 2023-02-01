An SNP MP has said there is “no way to polish that jobby” at a rally in Edinburgh marking three years since the UK left the EU.
Alyn Smith, MP for Stirling, spoke to hundreds of pro-independence supporters who had braved the rain to gather outside the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday for a “Lights On” event marking three years since the UK’s exit from the EU.
The event was organised by Time For Scotland, which also held rallies when the Supreme Court passed down its decision on whether or not the Scottish Parliament had the legal competence to legislate for a second independence referendum.
READ MORE: Scotland is still leaving the lights on for the EU
Then-prime minister Boris Johnson led the country out of the European Union and into its transition period on January 31 2020, but both the Scottish Greens and the SNP on Tuesday hit out at the UK’s performance since it then split from Brussels.
Supporters walked from Pollock Halls by torchlight and were encouraged to bring along lights as a nod to Mr Smith’s plea for the European Union to “keep a light on” for Scotland in March 2019.
Mr Smith said: “Where’s the Brexit celebrations, where’s the happiness about all those freedoms we have won?
“Several years after the EU referendum, what have we got to say for it?
“It’s the only negotiation in human history where everybody came out worse at the end of it.
“Scotland has rejected it.
“I’m sick of hearing about Brexit.
“I want to talk about the future, I want to talk about the solution, and that’s independence within Europe.
“It’s not a better Brexit, it’s not making Brexit work, it’s not a softer Brexit. There’s no way you can polish this jobby. The answer is independence.”
Greens MSP and minister for green skills and the circular economy Lorna Slater also addressed crowds.
READ MORE: Russia may not have invaded Ukraine but for Brexit, says Verhofstadt
She said: “It was three years ago we asked Europe to keep the light on for us, because Scotland will come home.
“January 31 2020 was a dark day for democracy. It showed how little the views of the people of Scotland mattered to Westminster.
“The UK Government doesn’t want us to have our say.
“Brexit was always based on a series of mistruths and lies.”
She said the UK Government had “always wanted” to “rip up” workers’ rights and environmental protections.
“Everything we warned would happen, has happened,” she added.
“The longer Brexit endures, the harder it will be to oppose.
“With the powers of a normal, independent country, we can do so much better.
“We could be a voice for peace, justice, human rights and for our planet.
“We could be a republic, where our leaders are elected, rather than inheriting power and wealth.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel