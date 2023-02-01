Business leaders have demanded ministers draw up a complete plan for the deposit return scheme by the end of the month – warning that a failure to do so will see the project further delayed and consumers paying the price.

The Scottish Government’s already-delayed deposit return scheme is due to be launched in August.

Under the plans, people will pay a 20p deposit when they buy a drink that comes in a single-use container. They will get their money back when they return the empty container to one of tens of thousands of return points.

But the roll-out of the project was delayed until August by the Scottish Government, with ministers blaming it on Covid, Brexit and the UK Government.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) met with Greens Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater yesterday and have called on her to produce a complete blueprint by the end of the month to avoid further delays and the impacts being passed onto customers.

The SRC has claimed that retailers are investing more than £250 million this year to set up the scheme, which includes purchasing and installing reverse vending machines, reorganising and refitting stores, changing prices, product ranges, and IT systems.

The organisation has claimed that a continuing lack of clarity from the Scottish Government on how the system will work is holding back key investment and operational changes crucial to a successful launch.

According to the SRC, the absence of an operational blueprint covering all the issues retailers require to deliver the deposit return scheme means it is already likely customers will face an inconsistently-operated new scheme.

The group has warned that further hold-ups will likely lead to higher prices, a confusing in-store experience for customers and a reduced product choice and availability.

Following the meeting with Ms Slater, Ewan MacDonald-Russell, deputy head of the SRC, said: “Retailers have a strong record of accomplishment on recycling, reducing the environmental impact of their operations, and supporting improvements throughout the supply chain.

“They want DRS to be a success for the environment and customers and have already invested tens of millions of pounds in the scheme, alongside providing funding for Circularity Scotland and dedicating project teams to delivering the scheme.

“However, despite this enormous investment we are alarmed at the failure of government and the bodies it has approved to provide the key information needed for retailers to build a workable return system.”

He added: “We are already beyond reasonable deadlines for this scheme to land well in August. This is the critical moment, and we hope after a constructive meeting with the Circular Economy Minister, that the scheme can be put back on track.

“Unless the Scottish Government and its partners can deliver a complete operational blueprint by the end of February, covering the key information retailers need to deliver the necessary infrastructure for DRS to succeed, we do not believe the scheme can launch successfully in mid-August.

“If these issues cannot be resolved, then Scottish consumers will pay the price. Shoppers will face a bewildering patchwork of approaches which will be difficult to understand with the process of returning drinks and retrieving deposits likely to be cumbersome.

“Customers will also face the consequence of retailers having to simplify their offering to attempt to be compliant; which is likely to mean reduced choice and potentially higher prices.”

Scottish Conservative MSP, Maurice Golden, said: “Retailers want the deposit return scheme to be a success, which is why they have been warning the SNP-Green Government for months that they need clarity on how it will actually work.

“But the whole process has been badly botched, and businesses – who have invested millions in preparation for its launch – still haven’t been given answers to the most basic questions.

“Unless ministers urgently get a grip and resolve these issues, retailers and customers will face higher costs and reduced choices, and the scheme has little chance of meeting its objectives.”

The Scottish Government and Circularity Scotland have been approached for comment.