A Labour MP has apologies in the Commons for describing the Israeli government as “fascist.”
Liverpool's Kim Johnson was criticised by Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman over the comments during Prime Minister’s Questions.
She was told by the Labour leader's office to withdraw the remarks.
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak denies Brexit to blame for plummeting living standards
Her question to Rishi Sunak was on the surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence in the weeks since Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as leader of a right-wing and religiously conservative coalition government.
More than 30 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in January, mostly during Israeli military raids. In Jerusalem, a Palestinian attacker shot dead seven civilians outside a synagogue on Friday night — the worst attack in the city since 2008.
There are fears of further escalation.
During PMQs on Wednesday, Ms Johnson said: “Since the election of the fascist Israeli government in December last year, there has been an increase in human rights violations against Palestinian civilians, including children.”
She added: “Can the Prime Minister tell us how he is challenging what Amnesty and other human rights organisations are referring to as an apartheid state?”
Mr Sunak replied: “She also failed to mention the horrific attacks on civilians inside Israel as well.
“It is important in this matter to remain calm and urge all sides to strive for peace, and that is very much what I will do as Prime Minister and in the conversations that I have had with the Israeli prime minister.”
READ MORE: Sunak branded 'weak' for refusing to suspend Raab
After the session, the Prime Minister’s spokesman was asked whether Ms Johnson’s language had been appropriate.
The official replied: “No, that’s certainly not the UK Government’s position. The Prime Minister highlighted that the killing of innocent civilians…
“The important thing, as the Prime Minister said, is for people to remain calm and to use moderate language and take an appropriate and considered approach in dealing with what is a very difficult issue.”
Sir Keir’s spokesman denounced the use of both the terms “apartheid” and “fascist”, saying many will have taken offence at the latter in particular.
He told reporters: “As a first step we would obviously want her to withdraw the remarks that she used for sure.”
READ MORE: Israeli-Palestinian cauldron tests US as secretary of state visits
Ms Johnson returned to the Commons around two hours later to apologise.
She said: “I would like to apologise unreservedly for the intemperate language I used during PMQs.
“I was wrong to use the term ‘fascist’ in relation to the Israeli government and understand why this was particularly insensitive given the history of the state of Israel.
“While there are far-right elements in the government, I recognise the use of the term in this context was wrong.
“I would also like to apologise for the use of the term ‘apartheid state’.
“While I was quoting accurately Amnesty’s description, I recognise this is insensitive and I would like to withdraw it.”
Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge called Ms Johnson’s language “unacceptable and dangerous."
"With violence escalating in recent weeks, this careless remark only makes it harder to bridge the divide."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel