BORIS Johnson says anyone who thinks he covered up illegal parties in Downing Street is “out of their mind”.

Appearing on Friday Night with Nadine, a new chat show on TalkTV, the former Prime Minister also claimed that “Brexit helped save lives”.

Mr Johnson is due to appear soon before the Commons Privileges Committee investigating whether or not he deliberately misled the House over lockdown parties.

He told the show’s host, ex-Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries: “As you know there’s a parliamentary committee looking into some aspects of this and I had better be respectful of them.

“But I’ll just repeat what I’ve said before, and I hope it is obvious to everybody, that anybody who thinks I was knowingly going to parties that were breaking lockdown rules in Number 10, and then knowingly covering up parties that were illicit that other people were going to, that’s all strictly for the birds. If anybody thinks like that they are out of their mind.”

He praised the role of Brexit in tackling the pandemic, saying it was “absolutely the case” that lives had been saved by leaving the EU. Without the UK’s ability to do its own regulation the vaccine would not have been approved and rolled out so quickly, he claimed.

