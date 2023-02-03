BORIS Johnson says he has been enjoying life away from frontline politics by spending more time with the family and doing DIY.

The former Prime Minister, who remains the MP for Uxbridge, was speaking on Friday Night with Nadine, a new TalkTV show, launching tonight, hosted by former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

Since he was ousted from office last July Mr Johnson has been the subject of speculation that he is planning a comeback.

Mr Johnson has two children with his wife Carrie, Wilfred, 2, and one-year-old Romy.

Asked if they were “seeing more of dad”, he said: “They are, and it’s fantastic because I’ve got a very full day. I’m doing lots of writing. Unless I specifically tell you otherwise, I’m doing stuff for Uxbridge and doing a lot of political work. But yeah, it means I can do reading to them, building things, it’s great.”

“I’m building a garage for the quad bike,” he added.

During a round of quickfire questions, Mr Johnson was asked if he would rather be stuck in a lift with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, or Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“Oh, brother. Actually, it’s like all of these things. Both individuals are actually far nicer and more amusing than you might otherwise imagine. The kind of hostility you see between politicians on screen is often not reflected in real life. Provided it wasn’t 50 floors I wouldn’t mind either of them.”

Mr Johnson is expected to give evidence to the Commons’ Privileges Committee in the coming months.

The committee is investigating whether he deliberately misled MPs about illicit parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

He repeatedly told the Commons there were no rule-breaking parties, and that the rules had been followed at all times.

But the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for breaches of Covid rules, including to Mr Johnson himself, for offences spanning a series of gatherings in 2020 and 2021.

If the committee rules Mr Johnson did lie to Parliament and a suspension of more than 10 sitting days is approved by the House of Commons, he could face a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Ofcom has today clarified its rules around politicians presenting programmes following the announcement of Ms Dorries’ show, and a GB News programme fronted by Jacob-Rees Mogg, Tory MP for North East Somerset.

Ms Dorries was accused by Parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, of breaking Government rules by not consulting the body before accepting the role.

The media regulator said politicians are allowed to present TV and radio shows, but there are “some exceptions”.

To preserve impartiality to broadcasters’ news bulletins, the regulator’s rules say: “No politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified.

“In that case, the political allegiance of that person must be made clear to the audience.”

Where non-news content is concerned, Ofcom said: “Outside of news programmes, there is no Ofcom rule that prevents a serving politician or political candidate from hosting or appearing on a TV or radio show – provided they aren’t standing in an election taking place, or about to take place.

“This means that politicians are allowed to present current affairs programmes, such as audience phone-ins, but they must make sure a range of views are reflected in their programme.”

The regulator said the rules differ during election and referendum periods, and that during such periods any political candidates “must not present any TV or radio programme”.

It added that this “includes programmes that have no discussion of politics or current affairs”.

Candidates and referendum representatives are, however, permitted to appear in, but not present, non-political programmes that were planned or scheduled prior to the election or referendum period.

Rees-Mogg, who was Brexit opportunities minister and served briefly as business secretary, will also take his show on tour, broadcasting in front of live audiences in towns and cities across the country.

