Admirable Crichton
HUGE excitement among politicos this week at the news that former Daily Record Westminster editor Torcuil Crichton is standing for Labour in SNP-held Western Isles at the general election. It was a great relief for the Labour-supporting paper, which saw two other Pol Eds go off to work with Tories. Torcuil is also terrifically well-liked. He even got support from, er, former Scottish Tory boss Baroness Ruth Davidson. “Congratulations on your selection, Torc. X” she tweeted. What would Sir Keir say? Awks, Torcs.
Crossing the Isles
TORCUIL’S is a political family. His brother Donald was the Labour candidate in the Western Isles for the Holyrood election of 2011. He managed to turn a slender SNP majority of 687 into a rock solid one of 4,772. He had more success the following year when he stood for the council, and was re-elected in 2017 and 2022 - having wisely ditched Labour to stand as an Independent.
Family man
TALKING of relatives, there was a right family kerfuffle at Holyrood on Tuesday as SNP MSPs seized on calming comments from Phil Fairlie, assistant general secretary of the prison officers association in Scotland, to help them in the bitter the row over trans prisoners. Tory MSP Russell Findlay then ungraciously pointed out Mr Fairlie is an SNP politician. Convener of Clackmannanshire Council, in fact. He could also have mentioned he’s the brother of SNP MSP Jim Fairlie. He didn't. But regardless, it was all just a very happy coincidence.
Stray coup
LONG-lost SNP somebody Ian Blackford returned to PMQs on Wednesday, asking a question for the first time since being deposed as his party's Westminster leader by upstart Stephen Flynn in December. The chamber went wild. With irony. As soon as the humble crofter’s name was called, cries of "Hear, hear!" and "He’s back!” erupted from Tory MPs. “Thank you, Mr Speaker, and thank you for that welcome,” beamed the crofter. Rishi Sunak was equally happy. "Aah, it is wonderful to hear from the right hon. Gentleman and lovely to see him in his place,” he said. There was one spot devoid of warmth, however. And a grim-looking Mr Flynn was sitting right in it.
Sling shot
ALSO featuring in PMQs was Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West. “Thank you very much, Mr Deputy Speaker,” she began, thereby demoting full-blown Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle. Waking up to the faux pas, she added: “Can I blame the painkillers?” Closer inspection of the telly revealed she had her left arm in a sling. She tells Unspun she damaged a deltoid muscle removing a case from an overhead locker. It was not, she says, incurred joyfully waving her order paper. We believe her. She is a LibDem, after all.
Scots and wry
IS Nat MSP Emma Harper having a wry dig at her boss’s trans travails with her promotion of a Scots language group at Holyrood with a new “word of the week” feature? Her first pick was “fankle - meaning tangle, muddle, twist”. Fancy that. Interestingly, Ms Harper wrote her email to MSPs largely in standard English, not the hammed up lingo beloved of the group itself. Its last agenda also suggested Scots has its limits. The meeting was apparently “Haudit virtual” and included an item on a “Pairlament poster - wi QR code”. The language of Rabbie Burns it ain't.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here