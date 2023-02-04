SNP ministers have been told to "ramp up ambition” in its next climate change plan due to be published this year by the party’s government partners. – including cutting demand for aviation and potentially charging drivers for roads.

The Scottish Greens, who entered into a co-operation agreement with Nicola Sturgeon’s party at Holyrood, have called on the Government to go further to cut aviation demand including reversing its position in supporting the expansion of Heathrow.

Greens’ environment and climate spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, has also suggested that the Scottish Government will join an international co-operation, Beyond Oil and Gas, now the administration’s controversial new energy strategy has been published.

In a bid to reduce traffic on roads, Mr Ruskell told The Herald that “road user charging” could “fund some of that shift to public transport”.

Mr Ruskell had there were “lots of different ways to implement” road charging to ensure it was fair.

He added: “I think some form of road user charging would partly limit demand but also to reinvest back in the solution through revenue.”

The Scottish Parliament has legally committed to becoming net zero by 2045, but statutory advisers, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), have raised concerns about the possibility of the key 2030 target of cutting 1990 levels of pollution by 75 per cent.

The CCC’s latest report was a damning assessment of the strategy, which Mr Ruskell said was “a wake-up call”.

He added: “That target was set by Parliament in the full knowledge that we have to make cuts early if we're ready to tackle climate change. The next 10 years are critical.

“So the plan was not really competent for dealing with that target. But now there's going be a fresh plan this year, there's an opportunity to really ramp up ambition and to start to consider things that previously have been off the table.”

Mr Ruskell has called on SNP ministers to use “more devolved powers coming to the Scottish Government” in relation to aviation, to do more to cut demand for flying.

He said: “It's quite clear that, you know, lifeline rural flights, they're extremely important for the islands. But this kind of unrestricted growth of aviation, frequent fliers or private jets as well, is just an obvious area where there hasn't really been government action, at UK level or Scottish government level, and that's where we need to really be pushing things.”

The Scottish Government’s policy position still supports Heathrow being expanded, but Mr Ruskell insisted “there’s no case for it”, adding that there needs to be consideration around Scottish airports and “whether they should be expanded or not”.

At COP26 in Glasgow, the First Minister toyed with the idea of joining the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance – set up by Denmark and Costa Rica as a coalition of governments drawing up plans to eradicate the use of oil and gas.

Asked if he thinks the Scottish Government will eventually join the group, Mr Ruskell said: “I think it will”.

He added: “I think the government wanted to join the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), after they've done the critical piece of work on looking at the future of the North Sea, what our oil and gas needs are going forward.”

Mr Ruskell said that “all those preconditions are being met” for Scotland to join the BOGA.

He added: “ I think what Scotland could bring to BOGA would be quite unique, because a lot of the countries that are leading on the transformation like Denmark, they have got fossil fuel reserves, they have got industries that are transitioning, but they're relatively small.

“To actually have a petro-state within the UK, joining that conversation and saying we absolutely need to be transitioning jobs now and we need to ensure that no workers left behind, but we're not going to ignore the inevitable, we are going to say there has to be an endpoint for oil and gas.

"This is what the transition looks like - these are the sectors that can pick up the jobs, and to start that conversation 10 or 15 years before that endpoint is critical.

“I think Scotland could really bring something beyond oil and gas lines are hopeful that they will, the government will join it.

I think beyond just signing up to something, I think the government could bring its energy strategy, and it's work on transition and really help to guide that conversation internationally that have been happening outside of the formal negotiation process that has helped to influence and drive the actual formal negotiation process.”