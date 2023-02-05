THE UK Government has been urged to extend help for hospices when the Energy Bill Relief scheme comes to an end next month.

Charities providing end-of-life services face catastrophic rises in their costs from April, with the new scheme from the government giving only a modest discount on prices.

It comes despite sector warnings that bills are set to soar five-fold.

READ MORE: Energy bill support for firms to be reduced from April

Hospices are intensive users of energy because of the need to maintain temperatures and lighting as well as electrical equipment like oxygen pumps and ventilators.

A recent report by umbrella body Hospice UK estimated that additional costs for the sector could total about £115m in 2023.

One industry body has warned that many will need to cut services in order to reduce costs.

Most hospices rely on charitable donations to pay for their running costs but the cost of living has led also to a significant fall in the money coming in. One recent YouGov poll found that 26% of charity donors were giving less.

READ MORE: Meet the people who are worst hit by the energy bill crisis

This drop in income, when combined with inflation pushing up prices for food and social care staff shortages, is leaving Scotland’s 16 hospices facing incredible pressures.

SNP MP Patricia Gibson has urged Rishi Sunak to increase the financial assistance available to the sector.

She told The Herald on Sunday: “Most of us have, at some point or another, had cause to be grateful to hospice services for the invaluable care they provide our terminally ill loved ones."

The MP for North Ayrshire and Arran added: “However, the cost-of-living crisis is having a significant impact on the sector’s fundraising at a time when the costs of running a hospice are spiralling.

“The hospice sector, which receives most of its funding through donations from the public, plays a critical role within the UK’s health and care system, relieving pressure on our NHS. By their very nature, simply cutting energy consumption is not an option when medical machines need to be kept running and inpatient units need to be warm for those in their care.

“I was hugely disappointed by the UK government’s response when I raised this issue in Parliament. While the Scottish Government is doing everything within its power to tackle this crisis, including providing at least £7 million in annual funding, it is the UK government that retains powers to mitigate the energy costs crisis, and it must use them.

“The Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which has supported businesses, schools, hospitals, and care homes - as well as hospices and other charities - comes to an end next month. Its replacement is considerably less generous, and the hospice sector faces an energy bills cliff-edge in April.

“That is why the UK government must step up the energy bills support it provides to the sector as a matter of urgency. Otherwise, the survival of hospice services across the UK could be in jeopardy.”

READ MORE: Energy bill support helps drive record UK public borrowing levels

When asked for a comment, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy pointed The Herald on Sunday to a statement from Jeremy Hunt released at the start of January.

It did not refer to hospices.

The Chancellor said: “My top priority is tackling the rising cost of living – something that both families and businesses are struggling with. That means taking difficult decisions to bring down inflation while giving as much support to families and business as we are able.

“Wholesale energy prices are falling and have now gone back to levels just before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But to provide reassurance against the risk of prices rising again we are launching the new Energy Bills Discount Scheme, giving businesses the certainty they need to plan ahead.

“Even though prices are falling, I am concerned this is not being passed on to businesses, so I’ve written to Ofgem asking for an update on whether further action is action is needed to make sure the market is working for businesses.”