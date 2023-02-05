THE number of individuals failing Police Scotland vetting more than doubled last year, according to figures obtained by The Herald.

In 2022, Scotland’s Force Vetting Unit received 7,070 applications covering officers, special constables, staff, and contractors.

Of those, 433 had their clearance refused.

In 2021, when the unit processed 6,886 applications, 208 had their clearance refused, and in 2019 when 5,950 people were vetted just 110 were knocked back

The force said those rejected had failed because of “criminality or other adverse information, third party criminality, associations or other adverse information, integrity issues, failing to declare relevant information during the vetting process, failing to meet the residency requirements or financial reasons.”

The figures released also revealed that 351 of those refused then appealed the decision.

READ MORE: Police Scotland Chief Constable hits out at 'despicable' Carrick

Police Scotland said they could not tell The Herald how many of those were successful as “the vetting system used by Police Scotland does not have the functionality to accurately search on appeals upheld.”

It is understood that much of the spike in numbers relates to a high number of new contracts being put in place last year.

The focus on the vetting figures comes as forces across the country step up checks following the trial of former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick.

Last month, he admitted to abusing 12 women over two decades, with the force failing to act despite numerous domestic abuse reports.

READ MORE: Police Scotland steps up vetting of staff

Police Scotland, like forces in England in Wales are to check all serving officers with UK-wide databases to “identify anyone who has slipped through the net”.

According to recent reports, the force currently has 25 police officers suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Last July, 132 police officers were facing criminal allegations.

A recent report to the Scottish Police Authority revealed 410 sexual allegations had been made between January 2017 and October 2021 against police officers and staff.

They included claims of sexual assault and inappropriate comments, with 118 reports categorised as criminal and 44 officers resigning or retiring during proceedings against them.

The force recently strengthened vetting measures, introducing an additional check for new recruits just before they are sworn into office.

Quarterly figures released to The Herald show that just three recruits from a combined intake of 907 have failed this new extra check.

Police Scotland said they could not share details of why these three had failed the process, as “there exists the potential for individuals to be easily identified.”

READ MORE: Police Scotland: 30,000 non-emergency calls go unanswered

Police Scotland is the country’s second-largest force after the Met and employs 23,000 officers and staff.

Carrick was found to have committed gross misconduct after admitting 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

A UK-wide survey conducted days after he admitted his crimes found widespread lack of trust in policing.

When asked whether they trusted police, 41 per cent of people said they did not, with 23% distrusting officers “a little” and 18% “a lot”.

When asked if their feelings had changed in the past two years, 42% said they now trusted the police less.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers and staff work day in, day out, right across Scotland to protect the vulnerable and keep people safe.

“We are resolute in our determination to address sexism, misogyny and violence against women, within our organisation and across society.

“Police Scotland has already strengthened vetting measures, introducing an additional check for new recruits just before they are sworn into office and we will commence a rolling programme to assure and renew vetting decisions this year.

“We have recently invested in our vetting team and take relevant action where concerns emerge.

“To further enhance our ability to safeguard our values and standards, all officers and staff will be checked against national systems, in line with work being taken forward in England and Wales.

“It is right policing is held to high standards. We will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart.

“Those who reject what we stand for don’t belong in Police Scotland.”