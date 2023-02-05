Support for independence as well as for the SNP at Holyrood and Westminster has dropped, according to a new poll.

The YouGov survey of 1,088 Scottish voters for the Sunday Times shows support for independence fell from 53 per cent to 47% among decided voters.

Among those decided voters, those who said they would vote against independence in another referendum rose from 47% to 53%.

Meanwhile, support for the SNP dropped from 50% to 44% in the Holyrood constituency vote and from 40% to 36% in the regional list.

The latest results were compared to previous responses to the same poll in December.

SNP support at Westminster experienced a marginal drop from 43% to 42%.

The fieldwork for the poll was carried out as a row was emerging over the imprisonment of rapist Isla Bryson between January 23 and 26.

The transgender woman, who was convicted of two cases of rape carried out before transitioning, was initially remanded in Scotland's only all-female prison in Cornton Vale.

Bryson was later relocated to the male estate following a public outcry.

Professor John Curtice, of Strathclyde University, told the Sunday Times: “While the decline in support for independence is likely to be part of the explanation, it looks as though the battering the Scottish Government has suffered, especially on the issue of transgender prisoners, may also have taken its toll on SNP support.”

The saga led to Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown pausing the movement of transgender prisoners into women’s jails if they have a history of violence.

The survey also showed a fall in the First Minister's popularity.

Scots who viewed Nicola Sturgeon as somewhat or very favourable fell from 50% to 44%.

Overall, her approval rating fell into the negative from +7 in October to -4 in the most recent poll.

Despite the drop, she remains by far the most popular political leader.

Keith Brown, deputy leader of the SNP, told the newspaper: “While we take nothing for granted, this poll suggests that the SNP remains by far the most popular party in Scotland, and Nicola Sturgeon is by far the most popular leader.