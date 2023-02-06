SNP ministers have been accused of presiding over a “dramatic” drop in the number of special constables within Police Scotland, after figures revealed a huge cut over the space of seven years.
Freedom of Information requests show there were just 423 special constables available to the force as of last September, compared to the 1,394 officers who were volunteering in 2014.
The Scottish Conservatives have pointed to there now being 971 fewer special constables supporting the work of police officers in keeping communities safe than there were almost a decade ago.
The number of special constables has also fallen in each of the last few years – from 520 in March 2020 to 461 a year later, and 423 in the most recent response from Scotland’s single police force.
Shadow justice secretary Jamie Greene has branded the figures “extremely alarming” and has warned that it can only add to the pressures facing officers across Scotland, whose numbers are at their lowest since 2008.
He added that special constables carry out a “hugely important” role in engaging with communities and that Justice Secretary Keith Brown must urgently outline how he plans to address this continued downward trend.
Mr Greene said: “This dramatic drop in the number of special constables is extremely alarming. This has been the trend for a number of years and the SNP have done nothing to reverse this.
“Special constables play a hugely important role in engaging with communities, all in their own time. They help to assist our officers in deterring crime and keeping people safe.
“The fact there are now almost 1,000 fewer special constables than there were nearly a decade ago has a direct impact on the operations of Police Scotland.
“It is clear the centralisation of Scotland’s forces has meant the role of a special constable has become an increasingly diminished one.
He added: “Combined with the SNP already overseeing the lowest number of salaried officers since 2008, this is yet further evidence that justice simply is not a priority for this SNP government.
“[Justice Secretary] Keith Brown needs to urgently address these figures and outline a plan to encourage and increase the use of special constables in our communities and reverse this ongoing and concerning downward trend.”
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said: “Special constables have the same warranted powers as their full-time colleagues and play a vital role for Police Scotland in supporting operational deployments, major events and day-to-day policing duties.
“At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, our volunteers selflessly stepped up to support their full-time colleagues and provide reassurance to the communities we serve. This commitment reflects the spirit and dedication of our valued special constabulary.”
