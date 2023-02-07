Angus MacDonald, a Highland councillor, has been selected to contest Ross, Skye and Lochaber in next year’s expected general election.

Mr MacDonald said his “fury” over the neglect of the north west Highlands by both the Scottish and UK governments had motivated him to fight for the seat, which has been held by former Westminister leader Ian Blackford since 2015.

He claimed tens of billions of pounds had been spent in the Central Belt on new hospitals, motorways and projects including the Edinburgh trams while, “all we have got are two Calmac ferries, years behind schedule at triple the estimated price.”

He accused the SNP of moving powers to Holyrood and cutting funding for councils while “increasing their responsibilities” and vowed to stand up for rural issues.

He took direct aim at Mr Blackford, claiming he had failed to progress a plan first mooted 20 years ago to build a replacement hospital in Fort William and had done little to improve the safety of the A82, “one of the most dangerous roads in Britain.”

READ MORE: Historic hotel now a 'carbuncle' damaging Highland tourism

The businessman opened Fort William’s first cinema in 15 as a gift to his home town and also runs a bookstore while his son, Archie MacDonald jointly runs The Highland Soap Company, which opened a multi-million base in 2020.

Cllr MacDonald was named Scottish and Uk Entrepreneur of the year in 2017 and founded The Caledonian Challenge endurance walk, which has raised £13million for local charities. He is also a published author.

He said: “My family has lived near Fort William forever, and what matters most to me is the people and economy of the highlands.

“I can honestly say that I have become furious that the Highlands has been so ignored by the Governments both of Holyrood and Westminster.

“I became a Highland Councillor 8 months ago and quickly became aware how the SNP led Scottish Government is moving powers to Holyrood, cutting funding for all councils while increasing their statutory responsibilities.

“There has been tens of billions of pounds spent in the Central belt on new hospitals, motorways, the Edinburgh tram and a 2nd Forth Road Bridge.

“In the West Highlands all we have got are two Calmac ferries that are years behind schedule at triple the estimated price.

!We were promised a new Belford Hospital over 20 years ago. Of the two decrepit Corran ferries, one is 46 years old and the other 23, and the A82 must be one of the dangerous roads in Britain."

READ MORE: Rest and Be Thankful saved our business say Scots couple

There is a possibility a boundary change in September may result in the constituency losing Ardnamurchan to Argyle and gaining Inverness city.

Cllr MacDonald said he had chosen to align with the Liberal Democrats, which at one stage held 48% of the vote in the area, because “they stand up for rural issues, are keen on powers and budgets being managed locally.”

He accused the SNP of “avoiding the big questions” in its latest drive for independence.

He said: “We get £14 billion of support from the UK via the Barnett formula, that is over £2000 for every man woman and child in Scotland.

“How is Scotland going to replace that?

“What will our currency be, will Europe really let us back in, and if so what terms do they require, what border and trading restrictions will we have between England and Scotland, and why will our savings and pensions not collapse in value with the likely weak currency.”

However, the councillor could have a battle on his hands in a poll carried out in 2021 still rings true.

The Ipsos MORI survey for STV found support for independence is highest in the Highlands and Islands - despite the area voting No in the 2014 referendum.

Support for Yes in the Highlands and Islands stood at 61%, more than a 10-point difference from the highland and island constituency votes in the 2014 referendum.

Mr Blackford won the seat from Charles Kennedy after securing a clear majority of 9,443 in the 2015 general election.

The campaign was marred by claims ofbullying targeted at Mr Kennedy, who had represented the area for 32 years.

In 2021, a BBC Alba documentary revealed claims that he suffered “abuse and denigration of the worst kind” from SNP activists and supporters before he died at the age of 52.

READ MORE: Scotland's first ski hotel will address under-provision- in Highland town

Cllr MacDonald recalled how canvassing with Mr Kennedy in Fort William was like, “walking with royalty”.

He said: “He was hugely popular with a massive lead at the ballot box and definitely a local lad.

"His father was a crofter and his grandfather worked at The Ben Nevis Distillery.

“I canvassed with him, it was like walking along Fort William High Street with royalty, people queuing to shake his hands.”

Mr Kennedy led the Liberal Democrats from 1999 to 2006 and was the Member of Parliament for Ross, Skye and Lochaber from 1983 to 2015.

He was, at the age of 23, the youngest sitting MP at the time he was elected to the House of Commons.

On January 5 2006, he was informed that ITN would be reporting that he had received treatment for alcoholism; he pre-empted the broadcast by admitting that he had had treatment, and resigned as leader the following day after- apparently receiving no support within the parliamentary party.

He died on June 1 2015 at his home in Fort William at the age of 55.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown was among those who attended his funeral.