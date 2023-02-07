HUMZA Yousaf's wife Nadia El-Nakla has dropped her legal case against a Scottish nursery.
The centre was being sued by Ms El-Nakla for £30,000 in damages for alleged discrimination against their daughter because she did not have a "white-sounding name".
It had previously said it would be "robustly defending our staff and our business" and accused the Ms El-Nakla and Mr Yousaf of waging "a vendetta against a small nursery".
Today the nursery announced today that the action against it, which began in November 2021, had been dropped.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon targeted in 'escalation' of teacher strikes
Usha Fowdar, owner of Little Scholars Day Nursery, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, said:
“Whilst we were 100 per cent prepared to see Ms El-Nakla in court, we are extremely pleased that this baseless legal action has been terminated.
"It bears repeating that, despite some extremely misleading headlines and spurious allegations, the Care Inspectorate identified administrative processes for improvement which had nothing to do with discrimination, because there never was any discrimination. Any attempt to twist this fact should be called out for what it is.
“Ms El-Nakla has, very sensibly, opted to drop her legal action in the face of our determination to defend ourselves and our hard-working employees.
“While I’m pleased our employees will be spared the stress of appearing as witnesses, in one sense I’m also disappointed, as the court case would have been extremely revealing and I’m utterly confident we would have prevailed.
"Despite this vindication, it has been deeply upsetting to have spent almost 18 months and tens of thousands of pounds defending our small nursery against their false claims."
READ MORE: Sunak shakes up government as polls give Labour 26 point lead
Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla had applied for a place for their daughter at the nursery but were turned down with the facility claiming there was no space.
But just two days later a white friend of the couple was told there were spaces for her son on three afternoons every week.
Mr Yousaf then contacted the Daily Record which carried out a "sting operation" on the nursery by submitting fake queries from a Muslim family and white family, with the same results as before.
Ms Fowdar hit out: “It beggars belief that, rather than pick up the phone to quickly resolve what was a simple misunderstanding, they colluded in a half-baked sting operation and then mounted a vicious and cynical campaign against us in the national media. What sort of people do that?”
Before Ms El-Nakla pursued the legal case, she and her husband couple made a formal complaint to the Care Inspectorate
An investigation by the Care Inspectorate found the nursery “did not promote fairness, equality and respect when offering placements”.
It was ordered to introduce "consistent and robust" systems to manage admissions requests after a complaint was upheld.
In a statement released this afternoon Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla's solicitor Aamer Anwar said the couple are loving parents who would do anything to protect their children.
“It was a tough decision, but as a mother and father they believe it’s the right one," said Mr Anwar.
"They only ever wanted the nursery to accept the findings of the ‘Independent Care Inspectorate’ investigation and for the nursery to make changes.
"The nursery owner’s may wish to say that they were prepared 100% to go to court, but this was a joint agreement reached and on their acknowledgement of the findings of an independent investigation and implementing the necessary changes in full.
"The nursery by their own admission have acknowledged changes were required to make the admissions process more "transparent and equitable” and that is the very least any young child is entitled to expect from an educational establishment in Scotland, no matter who their parent is or whatever their background
"Nadia believes that as a mother she was justified in raising this legal action, she felt deeply hurt and hopes that as a result real change will take place.
"The matter is now at end and there will be no further comment.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article