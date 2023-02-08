Last week, in a budget debate in Holyrood, Ross Greer claimed the scheme would launch in September.

He told MSPs: "Despite the challenges that are outwith our control, this is the greenest budget ever. Scrapping peak-time rail fares from September will save travellers hundreds of pounds and will end what ASLEF has correctly labelled a tax on commuters."

The Greens - who are in government with the SNP - have also sent out press releases confirming that the pilot scheme will be launched in September and run for six months.

However, Transport Scotland told The Herald that "no timescale has been set out for the pilot yet."

The Scottish Tories said commuters were “being confused and let down.”

The £15m plan to suspend peak fares was announced by John Swinney during December’s budget.

He said it would make “rail travel more affordable and attractive to travellers".

The government has already been forced into a u-turn over the proposal after ministers initially said it would only run “particular routes.”

In answer to a question at Holyrood from Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker, transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the pilot "will apply to all routes for the whole six months".

Ms Baker said the Scottish Government needed to come forward with more details about the pilot scheme to clear up the confusion.

She told The Herald: “From the about-turn on the routes it will cover, to inconsistent statements over when it will start, the planned removal of peak fares is already causing nothing but confusion for rail passengers.

“The Scottish Greens are saying the pilot will be launched in September, yet Transport Scotland say no timeline has been set. The Scottish Government need to co-ordinate with their junior partners and get their message straight.

“The Scottish Government needs to make it clear when and how this pilot is going to run, and put an end to this confusion.”

Scottish Conservative Shadow Transport Minister Graham Simpson MSP said: “This is beginning to look like another of the SNP’s grand announcements followed by chaotic or non-existent delivery.

“First peak fares were being scrapped everywhere, then on some routes, then everywhere but at different times. Now the Nationalists’ Green coalition partners are announcing it all over again, but it’s news to Transport Scotland.

“Until this government and its nationalised rail service get on to the same page and get their act together, passengers are going to carry on being confused and let down.”

Responding to Transport Scotland's dismissal of his claim, Mr Greer said: “Transport Scotland have made a firm commitment to delivering this policy and we welcome that. The quicker this can be achieved, the cheaper transport will be for rail users.

“Scrapping peak-time rail fares will help lift the burden of often expensive travel from people during this Tory created cost-of-living crisis and encourage more people to get out of their cars and onto the trains to tackle the climate emergency.

“The start date has still to be confirmed, but for all those reasons the Scottish Greens are pressing hard for as early a start date as can be achieved, as early as the end of September if possible, as universities, colleges and schools will all have resumed by then.

“We will keep pressing for this to be introduced sooner than later, but fully understand and accept that there may be genuine preparation issues around introducing such a massively progressive shift in transport use, which will properly dictate that timeline.”