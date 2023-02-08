A source close to the First Minister said the listing, which describes her as an athlete, was “fake”.

Ms Sturgeon is listed on the speakerbookingagency.com website as being available for personal and virtual appearances for an unspecified sum.

An accompanying biography appears to have been culled from Wikipedia.

While the section on virtual bookings adds: "We assist all types of companies as well as event planners with booking athletes like Nicola Sturgeon for these virtual engagements."

Rather improbably, the agency also lists Alex Salmond as one of Ms Sturgeon’s stablemates, even though the pair have a bitter personal rift.

Despite the red flags, Ms Sturgeon’s listing was highlighted on social media by the ScotNatWatch account on Twitter, and subsequently retweeted by many others.

Some suggested she was receiving extra income that did not appear on her recently released tax returns.

But a source close to ther FM told the Herald: “Yes it’s fake - this is the first I’ve seen of it.”

The Speaker Booking Agency, which claims to have been “America’s leading Speakers Bureau since 1999 on its website, currently has 35 followers on Twitter.

It has been asked for comment.

Ms Sturgeon lists no speaking agency in her Holyrood register of interests.