Speaking ahead of the party’s “Special Democracy Conference” next month, Stewart McDonald, said the current strategy needed to be “beefed up” rather than ditched altogether.

However, he rejected claims that forcing Nicola Sturgeon into a massive u-turn on strategy would undermine her leadership.

Party members will come together in Edinburgh in March to debate two possible ways forward for the independence movement.

The first plan argues that if a majority of those voters back SNP or other pro-independence party candidates, then “we will consider that a mandate to enter negotiations with the UK government to secure independence”.

The second would treat a majority of votes as a fresh mandate for a second referendum. If that demand was once again refused by the UK Government, the SNP would then contest the subsequent 2026 Holyrood election as a “de facto referendum”.

If the SNP and Greens won a majority of votes at this election this would be considered a mandate for independence negotiations.

In his paper, Mr McDonald warned that members needed to “go beyond the parameters” of the motions being discussed at the conference, and table amendments to put the cause “on a path that is materially making progress to independence”.

He said neither option put forward by the SNP’s ruling NEC would deliver independence.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr McDonald said: “I'm not saying we just do the same again, what I am saying is that the power that the Supreme Court made clear that the Scottish Parliament doesn't have is what we need to campaign to secure.

“And I think the two ways you do that are one, seek to build support for independence north of the around about 50 per cent that it currently enjoys, and has been enjoying in the polls for some time. And then secondly, engage the country through a properly resourced national campaign to drive that support up.”

The Glasgow South MP said the party needed to work on making support for independence “clearly the sustained majority opinion in Scotland.”

“I think that's the problem that we need to fix with some urgency before we go into the next election,” he said,

“We also know from public polling that the public don't support a de facto referendum. So even if you go for that option, you're automatically starting on the backfoot in terms of having to procure legitimacy for that kind of strategy,” he added.

The MP said the push to co-opt the next general election as a plebiscite was "a symbol of our own impatience."

"That's an impatience that's perfectly legitimate, reasonable, and one that I share. But I think it's seeking to solve the wrong problem.

"I don't think our impatience is the problem we need to solve. The problem I think we need to solve is that at the minute we don't have majority sustained opinion in favour of independence. We're very close to it, but I think we need to arrest that and move forward."

He denied that backing away from a de facto referendum would undermine Nicola Sturgeon, who has championed the call.

“The First Minister has correctly kicked this out to the party, given the party its place to have a debate and come to a decision. So I don't really see it as having to back out or back away from a position, the party hasn't yet taken a position.

“And the First Minister like me, like every member of the SNP, will have views on how we do this.

“I look forward to engaging in that, getting to the conference next month, and whatever we decide as a party, all of us will swing behind and try and make work and try and deliver the independence that this party has existed for decades to achieve.”

His call was backed by former SNP minister Alex Neil, who described the de facto plan as a “noose.”

In a foreword to the document, he wrote: “Stewart is correct when he points out that a de facto referendum is likely to be an own goal. The chances of obtaining 50% of the vote in a UK General Election are slim indeed.

“Even if we were to repeat the 2015 result when we won 56 of the 59 Scottish seats at Westminster, we would still only get 49.7% of the vote. The de facto referendum will have been lost. Why hang that noose round our independence necks?”

However, his Westminster colleague Pete Wishart said Mr McDonald’s suggestion was tantamount to doing nothing.

“Stewart is one of my closest colleagues in politics but on this he is wrong,” he tweeted. “In the face of UK intransigence, a de facto referendum remains the only way to demonstrate to the UK and the world that Scotland wants to be an independent country. We either do this or we do nothing.”



