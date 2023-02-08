Addressing MPs and peers in Westminster Hall, he hailed the “strong British character” that had been shown in response to the Russian invasion.

He told Parliament: “You didn’t compromise Ukraine and hence you didn’t compromise your ideals and thus you didn’t compromise the spirit of these great islands.

“Thank you very much.”

His visit to the UK was kept under tight wraps with news emerging only as his plane arrived at Stansted.

The trip comes ahead of the first anniversary of the invasion, with speculation mounting that Russia could be about to embark on a fresh offensive.

During the speech, he urged the UK to send more aircraft to help in the war against Moscow.

He gifted Speaker Lindsay Hoyle the helmet of a "ace" fighter pilot, with the inscription: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it."

Mr Zelensky told MPs and peers he would head to Buckingham Palace to be received by the King.

"It will be a truly special moment for me, for our country, and in particular because I will convey to him from all the Ukrainians the words of gratitude for the support His Majesty has showed to them when he was still the Prince of Wales.

"And I also intend to tell him something that is very very important, not only for the future of Ukraine, but also for the future of Europe. In Britain, the king is an Air Force pilot. And in Ukraine today, every Air Force pilot is a king.

Mr Zelensky has long urged Western nations to supply planes.

The UK and others have so far refused.

However, earlier in the day, the Prime Minister announced plans to expand military training, with the RAF set to work with Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them to eventually be able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets.

There was some speculation that the announcement from No 10 signals a shift in position.

After handling the helmet over, Mr Zelensky said: "I trust this symbol will help us for our next coalition, a coalition of the planes. And I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet the most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom."

The President started his speech paying tribute to Britain. “The people of the United Kingdom and their honourable representatives, all the people of England and Scotland, of Wales and Northern Ireland, of all the lands which have been home to brave souls since Europe came into existence.

“I have come here and stand before you on behalf of the brave, on behalf of our war heroes who are now in the trenches under enemy artillery fire, on behalf of our air gunners, and every defender of the sky who protects Ukraine against enemy aircraft and missiles, on behalf of our tank men who fight to restore our Ukrainian borders, on behalf of our conscripts who are being trained now including here in Britain.

“Thank you, Britain.”

The conflict dominated Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, with Sir Keir Starmer using all six of his questions to push Mr Sunak on his support for Ukraine.

The Labour leader said: “This House is honoured to be addressed today by President Zelensky. From the outset of the war he has symbolised the heroism, the resolve, and the bravery of his people.

“The Prime Minister and I joined this House together in 2015. We’ve lived through important moments in our domestic and international politics. But none of those experiences compares to the pain and suffering of the people of Ukraine.

“Does the Prime Minister agree with me that right across this House it is vital that we all continue to stand together in full support of Ukraine?”

Mr Sunak responded: “Can I thank the honourable gentleman for his comments on Ukraine.

“It’s something that not only the whole country can be proud of, but the entire House can be proud that we came together to stand by Ukraine when the moment mattered, and that we will continue to stand with them, united, as one Parliament and one United Kingdom.”

Sir Keir warned against appeasing Russia and asked Mr Sunak if he agreed that this "terrible conflict must end with the defeat of Putin in Ukraine?”

The Prime Minister replied: “Our objective remains to ensure a Ukrainian victory in this conflict. Vladimir Putin’s aggression cannot be seen in any way to have been successful and that’s why we have accelerated and increased our support militarily for Ukraine this year.

“It’s a decision that I took as Prime Minister. Today we are going even further, not just having provided Challenger tanks and being one of the first countries to do so, which catalysed the provision of tanks from other nations as well.

“But also today to move to start training Ukrainian marines in the advance capabilities they will need to mount further offensives, but also to train their pilots on advanced combat aircraft.

"So the House can be reassured we will continue to support Ukraine to ensure decisive military victory on the battlefield this year.”