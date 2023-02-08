The delayed deposit return scheme is currently set to go live on August 16.

Under the scheme, people will pay a 20p deposit when they buy a drink that comes in a single-use container. They will get their money back when they return the empty container to one of tens of thousands of return points.

But the roll-out of the project was delayed until August by Scottish Government circular economy minister Lorna Slater, who blamed the hold-ups on Covid, Brexit and the UK Government.

But concerns have been raised that the project may have to be further delayed, until a UK-wide scheme launches in 2025.

The fears, by Aidan O’Neill KC, were raised in advice sought from a group of distillers, according to the BBC.

In a legal opinion, Mr O'Neill said there were "well-founded" concerns that the deposit return scheme could create a trade barrier between Scotland and England as it would require different prices to be charged for the same product on each side of the Border.

The BBC reported Mr O’Neill said expert economic evidence would be needed to confirm this concern, but warned the policy could contravene the UK Internal Market Act.

The legal professional also warned that the project could not be enforced for single-use packaged drinks imported into Scotland from the rest of the UK, which would put Scottish producers at a disadvantage.

He said this should "not come as any surprise to the Scottish Government", given MSPs were warned about the concerns in a 2020 briefing paper by a University of Cambridge law professor.

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Golden said: “The deposit return scheme is falling to bits before it’s even launched.

“The possibility that it might breach UK internal trade rules seems to be just one more aspect the SNP-Green Government hasn’t bothered to consider.

“Proper planning could have produced a world class system but instead it’s been badly bungled by the SNP-Greens.”

The UK Government has warned a UK-wide scheme would “minimise disruption” to the drinks industry and “ensure choice for consumers”.

A spokesperson said: "As the Scottish Government is pressing ahead with their own deposit return scheme, the UK Government is working with them to ensure as much interoperability as possible between the schemes across the UK."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "We continue to work closely with the other administrations in the UK to ensure that Scotland's DRS is as closely aligned as possible with other potential schemes in the UK."