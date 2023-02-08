SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has urged the Prime Minister to apologise for the "damage" caused during Liz Truss's brief time in No 10.
The question came after Rishi Sunak's predecessor penned a 4,000 word article complaining that she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her economic agenda because of a “powerful economic establishment”.
READ MORE: Liz Truss claims she was never given a 'realistic chance'
Mr Flynn raised the column during Prime Minister's Questions.
He said: "In recent days, the former prime minister said that she did not reget her time in office, does the prime minister regret her time in office?"
Mr Sunak said he was "grateful to all my predecessors for the contributions that they made to public life."
"Hold on a minute," Mr Flynn replied. "Let's reflect upon the damage that was caused.
"£30 billion wiped off the UK economy. Pension funds brought to the brink of collapse. The pound reaching parity with the dollar and interest rates for mortgage holders right across these isles, soaring.
"Now the former prime minister won't apologise for the damage that she has caused. So on behalf of the Tory party, will he apologise for her?"
Mr Sunak said he had already admitted that "mistakes had been made."
The Prime Minister said the pound was at a "multi-month high, borrowing costs restored back to where they should be, the economy stabilized and a clear plan to half inflation and grow the economy."
"That's what the Conservatives are delivering in government and we continue to deliver as well for the people of Scotland."
Later, the SNP's Dave Doogan pushed Mr Sunak on what he described as the UK government's "fiscally illiterate electricity generator levy."
The tax, announced in the Autumn Statement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, will see windpower firms face a 45 per cent tariff on receipts above a benchmark price of £75 per MWh.
However, while a similar windfall tax on oil and gas firms allowed them to claim back £91.40 of every £100 of profit by investing it, there is no similar allowance for renewables.
READ MORE: Wind farm firm takes legal action against government over windfall tax
Mr Doogan said the levy would "choke off billions from future investments and renewable energy projects, the kind of projects that my Angus constituency excels at delivering."
He said the investment would "find its way to more favourable jurisdictions" and put thousands of jobs at risk.
"Will the Prime Minister commit to scrapping this environmentally and economically damaging tax?
"Or will he instead confirm that he and this latest Chancellor know the price of everything and the value of nothing?
Mr Sunak disagreed. "No, I don't think it's right that because of a war, when energy companies are making windfall profits, that those profits should go untaxed.
"That's what our levy does. It's right that we recover those excess profits from energy companies as a result of the war and give that money back to the country in the form of support with their energy bills.
"What is economically damaging for Scotland is the SNP's refusal to acknowledge the existence and need for a transition and that's to support the North Sea oil and gas industry which we are proud to do."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel