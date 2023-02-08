The question came after Rishi Sunak's predecessor penned a 4,000 word article complaining that she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her economic agenda because of a “powerful economic establishment”.

READ MORE: Liz Truss claims she was never given a 'realistic chance'

Mr Flynn raised the column during Prime Minister's Questions.

He said: "In recent days, the former prime minister said that she did not reget her time in office, does the prime minister regret her time in office?"

Mr Sunak said he was "grateful to all my predecessors for the contributions that they made to public life."

"Hold on a minute," Mr Flynn replied. "Let's reflect upon the damage that was caused.

"£30 billion wiped off the UK economy. Pension funds brought to the brink of collapse. The pound reaching parity with the dollar and interest rates for mortgage holders right across these isles, soaring.

"Now the former prime minister won't apologise for the damage that she has caused. So on behalf of the Tory party, will he apologise for her?"

Mr Sunak said he had already admitted that "mistakes had been made."

The Prime Minister said the pound was at a "multi-month high, borrowing costs restored back to where they should be, the economy stabilized and a clear plan to half inflation and grow the economy."

"That's what the Conservatives are delivering in government and we continue to deliver as well for the people of Scotland."

Later, the SNP's Dave Doogan pushed Mr Sunak on what he described as the UK government's "fiscally illiterate electricity generator levy."

The tax, announced in the Autumn Statement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, will see windpower firms face a 45 per cent tariff on receipts above a benchmark price of £75 per MWh.

However, while a similar windfall tax on oil and gas firms allowed them to claim back £91.40 of every £100 of profit by investing it, there is no similar allowance for renewables.

READ MORE: Wind farm firm takes legal action against government over windfall tax

Mr Doogan said the levy would "choke off billions from future investments and renewable energy projects, the kind of projects that my Angus constituency excels at delivering."

He said the investment would "find its way to more favourable jurisdictions" and put thousands of jobs at risk.

"Will the Prime Minister commit to scrapping this environmentally and economically damaging tax?

"Or will he instead confirm that he and this latest Chancellor know the price of everything and the value of nothing?

Mr Sunak disagreed. "No, I don't think it's right that because of a war, when energy companies are making windfall profits, that those profits should go untaxed.

"That's what our levy does. It's right that we recover those excess profits from energy companies as a result of the war and give that money back to the country in the form of support with their energy bills.

"What is economically damaging for Scotland is the SNP's refusal to acknowledge the existence and need for a transition and that's to support the North Sea oil and gas industry which we are proud to do."