The Scottish Retail Consortium welcomed the proposals, saying it could “give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets”.

However, ministers were warned that it could restrict access for older people and those with impaired mobility or vision.

Other proposals being put forward by the government include a relaxation of the regulations around converting some properties into cafes, restaurants or small-scale offices, along with measures to make the installation of larger electric vehicle charging equipment in car parks easier.

Planning minister Tom Arthur said: “More flexible use of outdoor space can help the hospitality industry recover from the pandemic and cost crisis, while making city and town centres more attractive and welcoming.

“The important safeguards for councils seek to ensure that no-one should be prevented from using pavements and visiting town and city centres safely.

“A more streamlined approach to changes of use can help businesses respond more rapidly to shifting circumstances, support reuse of vacant premises and encourage the return of workers and shoppers to our town and city centres.

“Simplifying planning rules for electric vehicle chargers will support the rollout of infrastructure across Scotland as part of our commitment to tackling climate change and making Scotland a net-zero nation.

“These measures will help deliver our ambition to create a fairer, greener and wealthier Scotland, by making places more attractive for people to live, work and visit.”

The proposals followed a lengthy consultation where concerns were raised over access for older people, people with impaired mobility or vision, and for "wheelers" – prams and buggies, wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

The analysis of the consultation said obstacles on pavements and more street clutter would be unhelpful for those who rely on sighted assistance, canes and guide dogs.

"It was reported that temporary permissions during the pandemic did create barriers for disabled people, often resulting in disabled people staying away from areas that were too difficult for them to navigate."

Respondents said the change could lead to "reduced safety standards, loss of confidence for disabled people and reduced inclusivity."

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, welcomed the proposals: “These new flexibilities on outdoor seating are encouraging and should allow eateries to get on and do what they do best – serving customers.

“Hopefully, they will give people a little more reason to spend time and money on our high streets and inject more vitality into our town and city centres.

“This is especially important at a time when footfall remains below pre-pandemic levels and one in six stores still lies vacant.”