There's an absurdity afoot when it comes to weighing the current dysfunctions and woes of Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.
Is the SNP in utter disarray? Yes. Is this the worst period in office the party has experienced? Certainly. Is Sturgeon drowning under opposition attack lines? Absolutely.
But is her government in a state of collapse? No. Polls have dipped significantly for Sturgeon, her party and support for independence. But the SNP still rides high. Yes, the SNP has slipped six points - but, face facts, it’s still at 44% after 16 years in government. So let’s get some grown up perspective on this.
The gender recognition issue has been brutally damaging. A potentially positive policy that would have extended rights for a minority group was handled appallingly. The SNP was clumsy and stupid.
Read More: How Slovakia made Scotland's controversial deposit return scheme work
The party has also riled teachers who are now targeting Sturgeon’s constituency for strikes. There’s signs of trouble brewing internally. Glasgow City Council leader, the SNP’s Susan Aitken - a Sturgeon ally - warned the Scottish government not to interfere in local authority spending decisions. A number of SNP MSPs joined protests at Holyrood over transgender laws, including former minister Ash Regan. The much trumpeted ‘deposit return’ policy is floundering. There were astonishing revelations about the financial idiocy behind the ill-famed ScotWind deal, which seemingly lost Scotland £60 billion. That’s just this week.
It’s bad. But let’s reach for perspective again. Weigh the Scottish government against the UK government and we see a badly listing ship in Edinburgh but a sunken wreck in London. Now, that’s no excuse for the calamitous behaviour of Sturgeon’s government.
Read the full story from Neil Mackay in tonight's Unspun newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox. Unspun features the best political and social comment from the Herald's reporters and opinion writers, keeping you abreast of the latest news and issues.
To sign up to Unspun and our other Herald newsletters, click here.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel