Writing on his blog on Friday afternoon, Craig Murray said he “had no hand in obtaining the emails nor prior knowledge” but that he had approached “a number of people to find out who might have them.”

The blogger - who is close to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange - said he was “grateful they have been so generously shared” and promised to publish

The Glasgow South MP revealed on Wednesday that he had been targeted in what he described as “a sophisticated and targeted spear phishing hack of my personal email account.”

Mr McDonald - the party's former defence spokesperson - said he believed a group linked to the Russian state was behind the raid, and he warned that his private messages could soon be dumped online.

He explained that he opened an email on January 13 from a staff member’s genuine account.

It claimed to contain a password-protected document with a military update on Ukraine and brought up the login page for his email account, which he filled in.

The document turned out to be a blank page.

A few days later, Mr McDonald raised it with the member of the staff who told him that he had never sent the email. The MP reported the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre, an arm of the UK’s intelligence agency, GCHQ.

Mr Murray said the MP had “fallen for a phishing scam the average 12 year old would see through.”

“Who in 2023 enters their login details into a third party website because they receive an email asking them to?

“I think Mr McDonald’s credentials as a defence expert and NATO warrior have perhaps taken a hit.

“I also want to reassure Mr McDonald that a highly responsible journalistic process will now be undertaken. Nothing will be altered or falsified. Nothing purely personal or about his love life will appear.

“In particular, anything related to his constituents will remain absolutely and properly confidential.”

Mr Murray said he would only publish material in “which there is a legitimate public interest."

He claimed the “cache” included emails between Mr McDonald and Nicola Sturgeon, “showing the toxic relationships within the SNP group at Westminster, where McDonald regards himself as in a very small minority of Sturgeon loyalists.”

Mr Murray added: “It is my hope that all those emails which are in the public interest for the public to know, with redactions if responsibly required, will eventually be published as a cache, so you can make up your own mind about the material.

“This is also going to be a very interesting test on journalistic freedom in Scotland and Sturgeon’s iron control over the police and prosecutorial services.

“In this context, the fact that I had no connection to, nor prior knowledge of, the materials being obtained is the essential point. My own involvement is purely to have tracked down who had them and then been given access to them, as journalist and publisher.”

The former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan was jailed in 2021 after he was found to have published material capable of identifying four of the women who accused Mr Salmond of sexual assaults.

Mr Murray, who believed the prosecution of the former First Minister was unjust, attended two days of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in March 2020.

He then wrote about it on his blog.

Three judges, including the trial judge the Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, the second most senior judge in Scotland, later ruled he was in contempt of court.

They said there had been a risk of jigsaw identification - publishing material which, when added to other information in the public domain, could have identified complainers.

Mr McDonald was the SNP’s defence spokesperson until December and sat on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

He quit his post just days after Stephen Flynn stormed to victory in the Westminster leadership contest.

Mr McDonald has been approached for comment.

