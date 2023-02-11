The u-turn in policy was announced on Thursday night as part of the urgent review carried out in the wake of the outcry over the double rapist Isla Bryson being housed in Cornton Vale.

It means the SPS will no longer take a prisoner’s gender identity into consideration when making the first decisions about whether to send them to a male or female jail, regardless of their crime and whether or not they have a gender recognition certificate.

READ MORE: Scottish Prison Service changes drop transgender prisoners policy

However, it is still possible that a trans woman could be sent to a women-only jail following a risk assessment.

Yesterday that was criticised by the Scottish Conservatives and former prisoner governor Rhona Hotchkiss.

Bryson - previously known as Adam Graham - only began identifying as a woman after being charged and has not legally changed gender.

They were housed in Cornton Vale, Scotland’s only female prison before being moved to Barlinnie following outcry.

Details of the new SPS policy were shared In a letter to Justice Secretary Keith Brown from the service’s Chief Executive Teresa Medhurst.

She said they had committed to “an urgent case review of all transgender women currently managed within the prison estate.”

Ms Medhurst added: “Until these reviews are complete, any transgender person currently in custody and who has any history of violence against women – including sexual offences – will not be relocated from the male to the female estate.

“In addition, any newly convicted or remanded transgender prisoner will initially be placed in an establishment commensurate with their birth gender.

“If there are exceptional circumstances which support a recommendation that a transgender individual with any history of violence against women be relocated to, or placed in, any part of the prison estate which does not match their birth gender, then I will seek Ministerial approval to do so on a case-by-case basis”

READ MORE: More confusion as Sturgeon refers to double-rapist as 'she' and 'her'

Responding to the new policy, Ms Hotchkiss said the exception would ultimately lead to a violent or sexual offender being placed in a women's prison.

“I think that's really scary, because that's the big get out clause for this ideology, and for people who want to adhere to it.

“I would like to have seen no male with a history of sexual or violent offending against women will ever be in a woman's prison.

“Because having that clause there kind of undermines everything.”

She said the review published yesterday did not include any “root cause analysis done... into how we got into the state we were.

“There doesn't seem to have been reflection or questions asked about this thinking, the influences, the ideology that led the prison service to put a double rapist in Cornton Vale.”

She said she trusted prison governors and staff to “make good decisions within the envelope that they are given to operate in.”

But, she added, “we need to go back to base and challenge the ideology that is governing this kind of policy, not just in the prison service, but across the public sector.”

READ MORE: SNP MSPs join trans prisoner protest outside Holyrood

The Tory shadow community safety minister Russell Findlay said: “After a series of embarrassing and chaotic U-turns, Nicola Sturgeon still hasn’t got this right.

“The SNP are making it up as they go along and their new policy is a blatant con since it only addressed where criminals will initially be placed. It leaves open the possibility that they could still then be transferred to a women’s prison.

“As the former Cornton Vale governor said, there is a shocking lack of analysis in this whitewash review.

“The SNP don’t want to answer the question that we all need to know the answer to – why was this double rapist sent to a women’s prison in the first place?

“But this is not going away. Nicola Sturgeon must publish the full unredacted report so the public can see exactly what went wrong.”

Meanwhile, Alba Leader Alex Salmond will use a speech today to warn Nicola Sturgeon that she will “cross the Rubicon” if she challenges the UK Government’s Section 35.

Speaking to his party’s national council, the former first minister will say: “The Scottish Government have a choice.

"They can accept the damage that this policy is causing, they can reflect on the valid concerns that were raised and adopt the sensible safeguarding proposals that were put forward by the nine SNP rebel MSPs and then move the independence debate back onto high ground.

"Or they can choose to make this issue the Rubicon that they cross by ploughing ahead with legal action to challenge Westminster.

“Such a legal action would be costly in scarce public funds and politically punitive in throwing away support for independence.

"Given that they are now in headlong retreat from the implications of their own policy as regards the prison estate, it would be nonsensical to base a legal and constitutional challenge upon it.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

