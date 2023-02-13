WARNINGS that many of Scotland’s local authorities could increase council tax to balance their books and cut jobs and services unless they receive more funding from the Scottish Government were top of the agenda on yesterday’s Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey.
Scotland’s councils are facing a £700 million funding gap ahead of setting their budgets for the coming year and some have even hinted that they could introduce or increase charges for some services to help boost funds.
As the government comes under increasing pressure over squeezed local council budgets, Labour peer Lord Willie Haughey said: “I don’t mind paying my taxes and local council tax and I don’t mind if they go up – but the service I am getting isn’t good. If you were buying a service from anyone else and it wasn’t good, you wouldn’t want there to be an increase for that service and you would be asking, ‘why am I paying for what I’m paying’.
“The things that we pay for that we take for granted – our roads, our policing, our bins … nothing is good. For me, raising taxes at this time is totally unacceptable.”
Entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter added: “Everybody is saying there is no money but I think it is an allocation problem, not a budget problem.”
Sir Tom pointed to a recent project at his Hunter Foundation which involved asking a company what services provided by its local authority it used. “They were only interested in about 40 per cent [of those services] therefore 60% was being wasted,” he said. “If that business was your customer, you would change your offering.”
Calling on the government to “take the handcuffs off and let local authorities be more entrepreneurial”, Lord Haughey pointed to Manchester as a great example of a city that hasn’t been prepared to rest on its laurels. “Look at what Manchester has done over the last 10 to 15 years,” he said. “Look at how it generates revenues – you go ‘wow, what a job they have done’.
Sir Tom was blunt: “If you were devising a system to run a country’s finances you wouldn’t have the one Scotland’s got.”
Lord Haughey, alluding to Scottish Government’s record £2 billion underspend in the last financial year and reported by The Herald in December, said: “This is what makes people angry. Everyone has to be accountable.”
From a budget of £51.2bn, ministers spent £49.2bn, according to consolidated accounts with Auditor General Stephen Boyle stating: “The Scottish Government has strengthened its focus on longer-term financial planning, but there is still more it can do to ensure there is much greater transparency around its spending.”
On more positive note, Sir Tom applauded the Scottish Government for its support of his Scottish EDGE funding competition and advised that applications for the current round close on February 14. “Up to £100,000 is available and if you are a social enterprise up to £70,000 is available,” he said. “For Young EDGE businesses, you can get between £10,000 and £15,000. Scottish EDGE is one of the best things we do in Scotland.
“The whole reason that The Hunter Foundation, NatWest and the Scottish Government put Scottish EDGE together was because early-stage financing is the most difficult – it is the most risky.”
Lord Haughey, a long-time supporter of the Scottish EDGE programme, alluded to recent reports that suggested early investment funding in Scotland was not fit for purpose, adding: “Scottish EDGE is perfect for that niche in the market where we need people who just beginning to scale up their business.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here