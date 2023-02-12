Nicola Sturgeon announces Indyref2 plan in wake of Brexit vote. Her husband, SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, launches Ref.scot fundraiser with £1m target

July 2017

Crowdfunder is shut down after poor general election results for SNP. Party says the £482,000 raised will only be spent on an independence campaign

27 October 2020

SNP accounts for 2019 show less than £482,000 in cash and reserves. Wings Over Scotland website runs headline “You’ve been robbed”. Treasurer Colin Beattie issues statement to “quash rumours” and says donations are “woven through” the figures

20 March 2021

Three members of SNP’s finance and audit committee quit over lack of transparency

26 March 2021

Alex Salmond launches Alba party. Indyref2 fund row becomes part of SNP/Alba tussle

27 March 2021

Sean Clerkin gives statement to Police Scotland about Indyref2 appeal fund

6 May 2021

Holyrood election

29 May 2021

MP Douglas Chapman quits as new SNP treasurer citing lack of financial transparency

31 May 2021

MP Joanna Cherry KC quits SNP’s ruling body over lack of transparency

3 June 2021

Colin Beattie returns as treasurer after four days when Nicola Sturgeon held the post. Sturgeon says she is "not concerned" about SNP finances

19 June 2021

SNP’s ruling body discusses Indyref2 fund amid growing membership anger. Beattie says £51,570 of £666,953 raised has been spent, and “an amount equivalent” to the remainder will be spent on independence campaigning when required. He says he and Murrell have “responsibility for managing cashflow and ensuring that all liabilities are met”.

20 June 2021

Murrell loans SNP £107,620 to “assist with cashflow”

13 July 2021

Police Scotland launch fraud probe into SNP fundraising codenamed Operation Branchform. SNP deny wrongdoing and say they will cooperate

11 August 2022

SNP declare Murrell loan more than a year late to the Electoral Commission, their first late declaration since entering power in 2007

17 August 2022

SNP accounts cloak source of loan, saying the £60,000 still outstanding at end of 2021 came from unnamed “executive management”. Party says a third of Indyref2 fund (£250,000 out of £749,000) has been spent despite lack of referendum.

13 December 2022

Wings Over Scotland website publishes details of Murrell loan. SNP say it was “personal contribution… to assist with cashflow after the Holyrood election”.

15 December 2022

Police Scotland asked to investigate loan as part of Operation Branchform. Officer later says he has “made note of this for review”.

6 February 2023

Sturgeon says she “can’t recall exactly” when she first knew her husband gave the party she leads a six-figure loan to help bail out its finances

10 February 2023

SNP refuse to say if loan and Indyref2 fund are connected