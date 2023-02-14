The MSP spearheading legislation at Holyrood aimed at halting demonstrations outside abortion clinics is visiting Ireland to speak to ministers and “learn from their experiences”.
Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay is holding talks with representatives from across the Dail Eireann, the lower house in Ireland’s parliament, including the Minister of State Ossian Smyth, as well as campaigners.
Ms Mackay said the Bill she is introducing to Holyrood is similar to that in Ireland, so she will use the four-day trip to share experiences.
READ MORE: Hefty fines may halt anti-abortion groups from breaching buffer zones
The Green MSP is bringing forward the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill in a bid to stop anti-abortion protesters from gathering outside clinics with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon having pledged Scottish Government support for the legislation.
Campaigners at Back Off Scotland however have raised concerns that the timetable for passing the Bill through Holyrood has “regressed”.
Ms Mackay stressed though that she wanted to make sure the Bill that is put before MSPs is the “best and most robust legislation it can be”.
Speaking ahead of the trip she said: “The images we have seen, and the stories I have been told by people who have been intimidated, obstructed and abused outside medical facilities, are shocking.
“I am proud to be introducing a Bill to stop the protests, and want to ensure it is the best and most robust legislation it can be.
READ MORE: Buffer zones one of Holyrood’s ‘proudest legacies'
“That is why I am speaking to representatives from the Irish Government as well as campaign groups who have been on the frontline of tackling the same problem.
“I want to learn from their experiences and share some of mine.”
She added: “Abortion rights are human rights.
“In years to come, people will look back at these appalling protests and wonder why they were allowed to go on for so long.
“By working together and learning from one another, whether in Scotland or Ireland, we can end the harassment for good.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel