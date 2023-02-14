The beer fans have launched a campaign calling on ministers not to go ahead with all of the measures outlined in the consultation document published late last year.

Proposals put forward by ministers to try and tackle what it describes as Scotland’s “deep, longstanding and troubled relationship with alcohol” include a complete ban on adverts on billboards and in newspapers and magazines.

It also calls for a ban on merchandise with alcohol branding and an end to drinks firms sponsoring sporting and cultural events.

Smaller retailers who display alcohol on shelves behind the counter could be required to place the bottles "in a closed cupboard, like tobacco products", or in larger outlets - such as supermarkets - requiring that alcohol be kept near "near the back of the shop away from entrances, exits or checkouts".

CAMRA say they believe the proposals "could spell the end for consumer choice, independent breweries and local festivals - but also be devastating for all alcohol producers and drinks festivals in Scotland. "

The campaign group's Scotland Director, Stuart McMahon said: “The Scottish beer scene has boomed in recent years with consumers being able to pick from a huge range of quality and distinctive brews and ciders from local and independent producers.

“But if these small businesses can’t advertise new products, shops can’t display a decent range of local beers and festivals showcasing the best of Scottish brewing can’t go ahead because they can’t advertise that they are happening then all this could soon come to an end.

“We risk going back to the bad old days where the only choice for customers was between a few similar beers that were mass produced by a few brewing giants.

“I don’t think it is over egging the pudding to say that this could be the biggest threat to consumer choice and good beer that CAMRA has ever faced in nearly 50 years of campaigning in Scotland."

Mr McMahon said the said the majority of drinkers were responsible.

Responding, a Scottish Government spokesperson said no decision had been taken on the measures in the consultation.

“We are consulting on views on the most appropriate next steps in reducing alcohol-related harm, which is one of the most pressing public health challenges that we face in Scotland.

“The consultation is open until 9 March and no decisions have been taken. We are meeting a number of stakeholders during the consultation period to hear directly from them.”

Last week, the First Minister rowed back on the consultation, effectively killing off suggestions that distilleries would need to stop selling branded merchandise or hide their identity.

The First Minister said the key element or any restriction would be about reducing the exposure of children to drink promotions.