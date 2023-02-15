A cross-party group - including some of her own backbenchers - have warned the First Minister it would be “reckless” to push on with the Scotland-wide recycling system, due to go live in August.

Former Scottish rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing and veteran SNP MSP Christine Grahame, have joined with Conservative MSPs Maurice Golden and Brian Whittle, Labour’s Claire Baker and Paul O’Kane and Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur.

Under the policy, people will pay a 20p deposit when they buy a drink that comes in a single-use container. They will get their money back when they return the empty container to one of tens of thousands of return points.

However, the cost of that deposit will initially be met by the producer, who will have to add 20p onto every product before it is sold.

The letter points to a government review published last December, as well as concerns from industry, and says that: ”it would be reckless for the Scottish Government to proceed with the scheme’s introduction.”

The MSPs have also urged Ms Sturgeon to “instruct an urgent and entirely independent review of how best to improve recycling in Scotland.”

They tell the First Minster: “Around 600 small and medium size businesses have expressed profound fears about both the costs and rules (which are far from complete even now), such that many of them may close or face financial pressures leading to closure whilst others will simply cease to operate in the Scottish market.”

They warned Ms Sturgeon that “if the DRS scheme proceeds as proposed, many producers in England, and the rest of UK and foreign drinks brands exporting to Scotland, will cease to sell their products in Scotland”.

The MSPs said they also feared that the scheme “will cause price inflation over and above the 20 pence deposit” as a result of increased costs for retailers.

Smaller retailers will be hit particularly badly as "the handling fees set do not cover their costs”.

“Furthermore, given that the poorest in society, with no access to a car, use these very stores, they are the people who will be hit hardest by these price hikes and at a time we are in the midst of a cost of living crisis.”

The letter comes after Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater insisted the DRS would still go live on August 16.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Ms Slater continued: “Our scheme is very similar to successful schemes around the world that do increase recycling but also reduce litter on our streets.

“We’ve got to do something about it and the deposit return scheme is our answer to that.”

“This is a really big scheme,” she said. “This involves big retailers. It involves small grocery stores, it involves big producers, it involves small producers.

“This is a massive scheme. As I’ve said, we’ve been working systematically through the issues to make sure we can deliver it, giving industry extra time, reducing the cost to producers, working through the issues on the VAT.

“We’re just systematically working through this.

“There are a relatively small number of small producers who still have some concerns and we’re working with those so that they can get signed up within the deadline.”

However, the minister’s appearance sparked some confusion over the deadline for producers to sign up.

During the interview, Ms Slater rejected the claims from drinks firms that they needed to register by the end of this week.

Ms Slater said that was “not remotely accurate.”

“There’s no deadline for the programme this Friday,” she added.

However, Circularity Scotland’s website said producers needed to have the registration process by February 17.

Hours later, the administrators changed the text to read that registration should start “as soon as possible.”

Circularity Scotland said the change came following discussions with SEPA, who are responsible for registrations.

Responding to the letter from the MSPs, Dr Kat Jones, director of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, which is running the Have You Got The Bottle? campaign, said politicians did not understand how the scheme would work.

She said: “Most implausibly, the letter claims the 20p deposit is a cost to the public when that deposit is, of course, refunded to them in full when they go back to the shops with their empty cans and bottles.”

She added: “The truth is deposit return is a producer responsibility scheme and, as such, puts the costs for our current failing single-use economy back onto the producers.

“It is not right that communities, local councils and the environment should be carrying the can. Of course, big drinks producers want us all to keep paying for their waste.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scotland’s deposit return scheme will go live on August 16 this year and will make producers responsible for recycling the bottles and cans they put on the market.

“Similar schemes are common in other European countries and have been shown to be very effective in improving recycling rates, tackling littering and addressing public concerns about the impact of plastic and other waste on our environment.”

He added: “We understand that this is a big change, especially for smaller businesses, and Scottish Ministers continue to work with affected businesses to address outstanding concerns and ensure the scheme launches successfully.”