In December, Mr Brown unveiled his blueprint for Labour to devolve powers across the rest of the UK and replace the House of Lords with an elected senate of regions and nations.

Concerns were raised that it did not extend powers devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

Now, Scottish Labour MSP Alex Rowley, a long-time ally of Mr Brown, has criticised the proposals.

Writing in the left-wing Red Paper Collective, the Fife MSP has criticised the lack of a new arrangement between Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

He wrote: “Whilst there was much to welcome, and indeed much at a UK level that would support greater devolution in Scotland, the report does not acknowledge how much further Scotland is down the road of devolution when compared with its neighbours and, as such, fails to address the need for a new settlement between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“Therefore, the report appears stale on delivery, irrelevant to a Scotland that has already been debating the merits of further devolution or, indeed, independence, for over a decade at a national level.”

SNP MSP Rona Mackay claimed that Mr Rowley had “undermined” Labour’s plans ahead of this weekend’s Scottish conference.

She added: “Labour stalwart Rowley is stating the bleeding obvious by confirming what we already knew – Labour has nothing to offer Scotland now or in the future.

"The simple fact is that no amount of constitutional tinkering will undo the damage of this hard Brexit – which Labour now supports as vehemently as the Tories.

“But instead of recognising and respecting Scotland’s democratic right to choose an independent future, the Labour party will impose whatever ineffectual and futile plan Brown trots out - even if the people of Scotland overwhelmingly reject Labour at the next election. They really are no better than the Tories.

“Scotland must have the choice to build a fairer, more prosperous country as an independent member of the European Union.”

Scottish Tory shadow constitution secretary, Donald Cameron, said the intervention showed Labour was "weak when it comes to standing up for the United Kingdom and taking the fight to the SNP".

He added: “It is little wonder that pro-UK voters are abandoning Labour, having already been betrayed by them voting for Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reform proposals and propping up the nationalists in Dumfries and Galloway Council, despite Anas Sarwar’s promises.

“Labour is clearly an opposition in name only to the SNP and their latest plan is simply a weak attempt to satisfy nationalists.

“Labour MPs at Westminster last year even abstained when SNP MPs attempted to push for a second independence referendum.

“It is only the Scottish Conservatives who are delivering a real alternative to the SNP, standing up to Nicola Sturgeon and focusing on the true priorities of Scots.”