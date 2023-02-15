Nicola Sturgeon will remain in place as First Minister until the SNP elect a new leader of the party following her resignation, with no timetable yet in place.
In a surprise press conference this morning the leader of nine years announced that she is leaving office, saying it was right for "me, my party and the country".
There is currently no set schedule to elect her replacement, though the party is already hosting a special conference next month to discuss a potential 'de facto referendum'.
The First Minister intimated her departure means the party is no longer tied to that strategy, but couldn't confirm when her replacement would take office.
Ms Sturgeon said: "The timetable is a matter for the SNP national executive committee, who I'm sure will set out the timetable for the election of a new SNP leader over the coming days.
"I will demit office when my successor has been elected and, obviously subject to the will of parliament, elected as First Minister.
"No matter how many times you ask me over the next few weeks, no matter how many inventive ways you find of asking it, I'm not going to say who my preference will be to succeed me.
"What I do know is the SNP is awash with talented individuals. One of the things that I've often reflected on is that when any political party in any country has very dominant individuals others, through no fault of the dominant individual and not for the want of trying, others can become eclipsed.
"What I'm looking forward to over the next few weeks is seeing that talent and seeing the array of talent.
"I believe I had led this country closer to independence, I believe we're in the final phase of that journey."
